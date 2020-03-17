‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Teases New Franchise Rebirth in New Video and Poster

AMC's upcoming "The Walking Dead" spinoff will focus on the first generation raised in the franchise's horrifying post-apocalyptic world.

The April 12 premiere of “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” is creeping closer and AMC has unveiled a new video teaser of its upcoming horror drama.

The latest video for “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” promises that despite the young new faces, the upcoming series will feature plenty of the violence and horror that has made “The Walking Dead” franchise one of the most successful television series in the last decade.

Per AMC, “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” will delve into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-walker world. Two sisters, along with two friends, leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers — known and unknown, living and undead — on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

To go along with the video sneak peek, AMC also released a disarmingly colorful poster of the upcoming series, which is co-created by Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete. The new art features series stars Nico Tortorella and Annet Mahendru, who play Felix and Huck, respectively, on the series. The duo will be joined by series stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, and Julia Ormond.

AMC

“The Walking Dead: World Beyond” is produced and distributed by AMC Studios and executive produced by Gimple, Negrete, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert and Brian Bockrath. The show will mark the third installment in “The Walking Dead” franchise; “Fear the Walking Dead” premiered in 2015 and is gearing up for a sixth season. While the first two “The Walking Dead” series are still ongoing, AMC is billing the upcoming series as a two-season “limited event.” Each season of “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” will consist of 10 episodes. Check out the new video for “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” below:

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.