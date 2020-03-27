‘Tigertail’ Trailer: Alan Yang’s Netflix Film Promises a Heartfelt Story of Love and Family

"Tigertail" will follow the life of a Taiwanese immigrant who seeks to reconcile his past and build a better future for himself.

Alan Yang’s directorial debut is shaping up to be a somber, albeit entirely heartfelt, story of love and family.

Netflix has released the trailer for Yang’s “Tigertail,” which will premiere on the streaming service April 10. The film initially centers on a young Pin-Jui (Hong-Chi Lee), who relocates to the United States from Taiwan in search of a better life, though the move forces him to get an arranged marriage in lieu of staying with the woman he loves.

When it turns out America isn’t exactly the land of opportunity that Pin-Jui had hoped for, he’s stuck in a loveless marriage, works a tiresome, thankless job, and, as the trailer explicitly states, becomes broken inside. As the film fast-forwards several decades, an older Pin-Jui (Tzi Ma) seeks to make amends for his past and finally build the life he once dreamed of.

Other “Tigertail” stars include Joan Chen, Yo-Hsing Fang, Kuei-Mei Yang, Kunjue Li, and Fiona Fu.

Related 'Unorthodox' Review: Netflix's Yiddish Miniseries Turns Hasidic Rebellion Into a Riveting Thriller

Quibi: Watch All the Trailers From the New Streaming Service Related Coronavirus Help: How Impacted Entertainment Industry Workers Can Get Financial Aid

The Best TV Series of 2020 So Far (And Where to Watch Them)

Yang told his Twitter followers on Thursday that the film is a love letter to his family and Asian immigrants, whom he noted are facing a particularly difficult time in America due to current events.

Popular on IndieWire

“The trailer for ‘Tigertail’ is here,” Yang said on Twitter. “Please share it with anyone who needs an escape for two minutes today, especially Asian-Americans, who are facing an unprecedented time in our history. This film is a love letter to my family and all of the Asian immigrants out there.”

Yang has credits on several acclaimed television series; he was a writer on 16 episodes of “Parks and Recreation,” directed two of the NBC comedy’s episodes, and also played a recurring minor character in the series. He also served as an executive producer on Apple TV+’s “Little America” anthology series, which premiered earlier this year and has become one of the streaming service’s standout titles. Yang also served as a writer and executive producer on 2014 comedy “Date and Switch.”

Yang additionally co-created Netflix’s “Master of None,” which won three Emmys and a Golden Globe, as well as Amazon Prime Video’s short-lived comedy “Forever.” “Master of None” was particularly well-received, with its second season earning an A review from IndieWire’s Ben Travers.

Check out the trailer for “Tigertail” below:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.