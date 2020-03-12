Tom Hanks’ Elvis Presley Biopic Halted After Actor Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The actor was in Australia filming his new movie, an untitled biopic on the life of Elvis Presley, directed by "Moulin Rouge" helmer Baz Lurhmann.

In the wake of Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, testing positive for the novel coronavirus, Warner Bros. has halted production on the untitled Baz Luhrmann biopic about Elvis Presley. Hanks plays Colonel Tom Parker, Presley manager and Svengali. Presley is portrayed by Austin Butler (“Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood”). The film began production at the end of January.

“We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus),” a Warner Bros. spokeperson said in a statement. “We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.”

It’s unknown at the moment whether any of the other actors, director, or crew have been tested for the disease. The film also stars Maggie Gyllenhaal and Rufus Sewell as Elvis’ parents, Vernon and Gladys Presley, and Australian actress Olivia DeJone (“The Visit”) as Priscilla Presley.

The film is currently slated for release October 1, 2021.

Hanks said in his Instagram post that he is receiving treatment. “We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

