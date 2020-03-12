Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus

Tom Hanks confirmed that he and Rita Wilson tested positive for the virus in a statement posted on the former's social media feeds.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have tested positive for the coronavirus. Hanks confirmed the news on statements posted to his Twitter and Instagram accounts and sent a statement to Deadline, which broke the news, regarding their conditions.

Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!

Hanks posted identical statements on his social media feeds, which were accompanied by a photo of glove (a running gag on the actor’s Instagram). Wilson has yet to comment on her social media accounts.

The duo are the first high-profile celebrities who have tested positive for the coronavirus. The virus, which the World Health Organization has declared a pandemic, has led to the cancelation of the NBA season,SXSW, PaleyFest LA, and the NAB Show. (IndieWire maintains a running tally of affected events here.)

Several popular television shows, including “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” and “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” “Wheel of Fortune,” and “Jeopardy” will begin filming episodes without live audiences next week.

The coronavirus has spread to 112 countries since emerging in China in December 2019.

