‘Trying’ Trailer: Apple TV+ Tries Its Hand at Parenting in British Comedy Series — Watch

Esther Smith and Rafe Spall star in the Apple TV+ comedy about a dysfunctional couple eager to adopt a child.

Apple TV+ comedies have already delved into the world of video game development and the life of Emily Dickinson. On May 1, the streaming service will explore the joys — but mostly the outrageous trials and tribulations — of parenting when “Trying” hits the platform.

Apple unveiled the trailer for “Trying,” a half-hour British comedy, on Monday, March 30. The series will center on Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall), a 30-something couple who must learn to grow up, settle down, and find someone to love after it’s revealed Nikki is incapable of having a child.

Per Apple, all that Nikki and Esther want is a baby — but it’s the one thing they just can’t have. How are they going to fill the next 50 years if they can’t start a family? After ruling out every other option, Nikki and Jason decide to adopt and are confronted by a world of bewildering new challenges. With their dysfunctional friends, screwball family, and chaotic lives, will the adoption panel agree that they’re ready to be parents?

The plot might hinge on Nikki’s distressing infertility, but the “Trying” trailer promises plenty of laughs out of the protagonist’s unfortunate situation. The series’ trailer shows the duo hustling to improve their lives, gleefully pointing out one another’s faults, but ultimately bonding through their quest to start their own family.

Additional cast members include BAFTA Award winner Imelda Staunton, Ophelia Lovibond, and Oliver Chris. The series is produced by BBC Studios, written by Andy Wolton, and directed by Jim O’Hanlon.

“Trying” will mark the latest addition to an expanding Apple TV+ comedy slate. The streaming service recently released “Mythic Quest Raven’s Banquet,” a video game workplace comedy starring and co-created by Rob McElhenney (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) that has already been renewed for a second season. Apple TV+ is also preparing to release its animated musical “Central Park” on May 29, just in time for Emmy season.

Other recent and upcoming Apple TV+ projects include “Little America” and “Defending Jacob.” The former, which released in January, was praised by IndieWire’s Ben Travers as one of the streaming service’s standout titles, while the latter, a limited drama starring Chris Evans, is shaping up to be a potential Emmy contender.

