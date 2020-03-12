Uma Thurman to Star In Apple TV+ Series Based on Israeli Drama ‘False Flag’

Thurman will portray a powerful businesswoman in the upcoming series from "The Man in the High Castle" producer Rob Williams.

Uma Thurman is coming to Apple TV+: The “Kill Bill” and “Pulp Fiction” star has been tapped to lead a remake of Israeli drama “False Flag.”

The new thriller series, titled “Suspicion,” will kick off with the abduction of Thurman’s character’s son from a large, upmarket hotel in central New York, which is captured on video and goes viral. Swiftly, four British citizens staying at the hotel become the prime suspects. But are they guilty of any more than being in the wrong place at the wrong time?

The original Hebrew-language “False Flag,” which ran for two seasons, centered on a handful of ordinary Israeli citizens who discover they are suspects of a high-profile kidnapping and how the accusations upended their lives.

“Suspicion” will star Kunal Nayyar (“The Big Bang Theory”), Noah Emmerich (“The Americans”), Georgina Campbell (“Black Mirror”), Elyes Gabel (“Scorpion”), Elizabeth Henstridge (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) and Angel Coulby (“Dancing on the Edge”). “Suspicion” will mark the latest in a string of television starring roles for Thurman, who also starred in NBC’s “The Slap” and Netflix’s “Chambers.” Thurman also had a recurring role on Bravo’s “Imposers.”

Rob Williams will serve as showrunner and Chris Long will direct the series, which will be produced by Darin McLeod. Williams and Long will also serve as executive producers on the project, along with Howard Burch, Avi Nir, Anna Winger, and Liat Benasuly.

“Suspicion” is one of several recently-announced Apple originals. The companies other international projects include British scripted relationship comedy “Trying”; an Imelda Staunton and Rafe Spell-led series, “Slow Horses”; a spy drama starring Gary Oldman, and “Masters of Air” from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks. Apple also picked up “Pachinko,” based on Min Jin Lee’s bestselling novel, last year.

The upcoming thriller, which does not have a release date, is part of Apple’s ongoing efforts to build up its streaming service. Apple TV+ has released a variety of projects in 2020, including “Amazing Stories,” “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet,” and “Little America.” The service will soon release “The Banker,” a drama starring Anthony Mackie, Nicholas Hoult, Nia Long, Jessie T. Usher and Samuel L. Jackson, and “Central Park,” an animated musical comedy co-created by “Bob’s Burgers” duo Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith as well as Josh Gad.

Deadline broke the news on Thurman’s hiring.

