Woody Allen Will Release New Memoir ‘Apropos of Nothing’ – First Details

Filmmaker Woody Allen has penned a memoir, titled “Apropos of Nothing,” that will hit shelves on April 7, its printing house Grand Central Publishing announced on Monday. According to Deadline, the book will contain “a comprehensive account of his life, both personal and professional, and describes his work in films, theater, television, nightclubs, and print. Allen also writes of his relationships with family, friends, and the loves of his life.” The book will come out in hardcover print, e-book, and audio editions. (IndieWire has reached out to the publisher to confirm who will read for the audio edition.)

According to the publisher, along with the United States, the memoir will be released this spring in Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, followed by a rollout in other countries around the world. Grand Central Publishing reportedly acquired the title a year ago, and while the memoir has long been rumored, more specific details on its contents were not disclosed by the publisher in the announcement. Will Allen revisit the sexual-assault allegation from his adoptive daughter dating back to 1992? Woody Allen has denied the charges, and after two investigations, hasn’t been charged with any crimes.

“Apropos of Nothing” is one of several books of prose Allen has written, including the comedy books “Getting Even,” “Horse Feathers,” “Side Effects,” and “Mere Anarchy.” The #MeToo movement reportedly put this memoir into limbo, as it seemingly has done for Woody Allen’s domestic film career. Amazon Studios canceled a production deal with the filmmaker last year, leaving Allen’s movie “A Rainy Day in New York,” starring Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning, without a United States release. Woody Allen now owns the U.S. release rights to the film. Cinephiles in the skies could recently experience the film on American Airlines.

Allen recently completed “Rifkin’s Festival,” with Gina Gershon, Wallace Shawn, Christoph Waltz, Elena Anaya, and Louis Garrel. It’s a romance set against the backdrop of the San Sebastián Film Festival. No U.S. distributor or festival bow has been announced for that film, either. Filming wrapped last summer.

Grand Central Publishing is owned by Hachette Book Group, which also owns Little, Brown and Company, the publisher behind Allen’s estranged son Ronan Farrow’s #MeToo investigative reporting tome “Catch and Kill.”

