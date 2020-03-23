Woody Allen Releases Memoir, Declares Himself ‘Toxic Pariah and Menace to Society’

Allen also describes in detail what he calls Mia Farrow's "Ahab-like quest" against him.

Woody Allen’s controversial memoir “Apropos of Nothing” has found a new home at Arcade Publishing and is being released today, The Associated Press reports. Arcade picked up distribution rights to the memoir after it was dropped at the beginning of the month by Hachette following widespread backlash. Arcade said in a statement: “The book is a candid and comprehensive personal account by Woody Allen of his life, ranging from his childhood in Brooklyn through his acclaimed career in film, theater, television, print and standup comedy, as well as exploring his relationships with family and friends.”

The memoir includes a postscript in which Allen claims that Hachette agreed to publish the book even though it was aware Allen is a “toxic pariah and menace to society.” Allen writes, “When actual flak did arrive they thoughtfully reassessed their position and dumped the book like it was a hunk of Xenon 135.” Hachette’s original announcement about releasing Allen’s memoir resulted in staff walkouts and condemnation from Ronan and Dylan Farrow, the latter of whom has accused Allen of molesting her when she was a child.

According to the AP, Allen writes in “Apropos of Nothing” that Dylan Farrow’s molestation allegation was a result of Mia Farrow’s “Ahab-like quest” for revenge against him. Allen writes, “I never laid a finger on Dylan, never did anything to her that could be even misconstrued as abusing her; it was a total fabrication from start to finish.” Allen admits that he did place his head on Dylan’s lap during an August 1992 visit to Farrow’s Connecticut house, but he maintains, “I certainly didn’t do anything improper to her. I was in a room full of people watching TV mid-afternoon.”

In the postscript, Allen writes that he can’t deny the fallout from Farrow’s accusation “plays into my poetic fantasies to be an artist whose work isn’t seen in his own country and is forced, because of injustice, to have his public abroad. Henry Miller comes to mind. D.H. Lawrence. James Joyce. I see myself standing amongst them defiantly. It’s about at that point my wife wakes me up and says, ‘You’re snoring.’”

Jeannette Seaver, the editor of Arcade Publishing, defended the release of Allen’s memoir in a statement that reads: “In this strange time, when truth is too often dismissed as ‘fake news,’ we as publishers prefer to give voice to a respected artist, rather than bow to those determined to silence him.”

