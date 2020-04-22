A24 Auctioning ‘Midsommar’ Flower Dress, ‘Euphoria’ Hoodie, and More Props for Charity

This is your chance to own amazing props for A24 titles like "The Lighthouse," "Uncut Gems," Mid90s," and more.

Want to own the flower dress Florence Pugh wears during the climax of Ari Aster’s “Midsommar”? What about the purple hoodie that is the trademark of Zendaya’s character Rue on “Euphoria”? Today is your lucky day thanks to the launch of A24 Auctions. The indie production company and distributor has announced a new auction program to benefit various charity organizations, including NYC Health + Hospitals and the FDNY Foundation. The studio is auctioning props from some of its most popular titles. Additional items include the carved wooden mermaid from “The Lighthouse,” plus Dina’s prom dress and Kevin Garnett’s Celtics jersey from “Uncut Gems,” among others.

A24 said in an official statement: “As a company founded and based in New York City, A24 wants to give back to the city as it weathers this crisis and begins to rebuild. 100% of each auction’s proceeds will be donated to one of four charities helping New York City’s hardest-hit communities and frontline workers: FDNY Foundation; Food Bank For NYC; NYC Health + Hospitals; and Queens Community House.”

The first auction group launches today at A24 Auctions beginning at 12pm ET. The group is called “A24 Attic Auction” and includes “items from ‘Euphoria,’ ‘Mid90s,’ ‘Eighth Grade,’ and ‘Hereditary.’ Own Rue’s favorite hoodie from ‘Euphoria’ or one of grandma Ellen’s hand stitched ‘Hereditary’ doormats.” All proceeds will go to NYC Health + Hospitals, which manages a workforce of over 42,000 employees. Donations will “support doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers by providing meals, prepackaged groceries, hotel rooms, laundry service, and scrubs for these heroic workers.”

The second auction is “Midsommar Hårga Collectibles for FDNY Foundation” and begins Monday, April 27 at 12pm ET. “Play dress up in Dani’s sacrificial May Queen dress or buy the finishing mallet to complete an ättestupa ritual,” A24 writes in a statement. Proceeds will “directly support FDNY members and their families who are suffering from this pandemic.”

“Gems From Gems for Queens Community House” is the third auction and will take place Monday, May 4 at 12pm ET. A24 says, “Items from ‘Uncut Gems.’ Shoot hoops in Kevin Garnett’s Celtics jersey, own KMH bling, or buy Dinah’s bat mitzvah dress to squeeze into at Passover.” Queens Community House is “a multi-site, multi-service settlement house that serves the diverse neighborhoods of Queens.”

The final auction announced is “Let There Be Light Auction for Food Bank For NYC,” set for Monday, May 11 at 12pm ET. Items from Robert Eggers’ “The Lighthouse” will be auctioned to raise money for Food Bank For NYC, the city’s “leading hunger-relief organization that provided emergency food to vulnerable New Yorkers who may be quarantined, along with those impacted by the economic downturn.”

All auctions will take place on the official A24 Auctions website at their respective times.

