‘All Rise’ to Return With Virtually Produced-Episode Inspired by Current Events

The upcoming "All Rise" episode will be filmed using various social media platforms and online technologies.

CBS’ “All Rise” is virtually producing an episode inspired by the ongoing global health crisis, marking the first scripted primetime series to undergo virtual production since the outbreak started.

ViacomCBS announced Monday that the Simone Missick-led series’ upcoming special episode will be influenced by social distancing and the outbreak’s impact on the criminal justice system. The episode will feature Judge Lola Carmichael (Missick) virtually presiding over a bench trial. The episode will simultaneously examine the characters’ personal lives within the series as they continue their personal and professional lives while staying indoors.

The episode will air Monday, May 4.

“It’s a unique chance for our “All Rise” family to band together — in our different homes, even cities — to tell a story about resilience, justice and the power of community,” executive producer Greg Spottiswood said in a statement.

Virtual footage will be shot in each of the series regular’s homes and producers plan to use VFX to create the necessary backgrounds. Filming will be done via FaceTime, WebEX, Zoom, and other social media platforms and technologies. A cinematographer, operating solo from a vehicle, will capture exterior footage that reflects the desolate environment that currently exists on the streets and neighborhoods of Los Angeles. The entire episode will be shot abiding by social distancing rules and technologies taking place in the world as it exists now. Executive producer Michael Robin will direct.

ViacomCBS noted that the show’s consulting producer, former Los Angeles County District Attorney Gil Garcetti, is providing insight into how the justice system continues in Los Angeles, even during the pandemic.

Like all other entertainment companies, ViacomCBS has been broadly impacted by current events: Production on the company’s “The Amazing Race,” “The Young and the Restless,” “The Bold and the Beautiful,” and “Tooning Out the News” has been indefinitely postponed. IndieWire is keeping track of all film and television industry-related events and projects that have been impacted by the pandemic. IndieWire is also documenting all of the positive news to come out of the outbreak and also has a list of resources available to entertainment industry workers in need of aid.

