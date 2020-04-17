‘The Last Narc’: Amazon Prime Video Cartel Docuseries Drops First Photos, Sets Release Date

The new documentary on Amazon Prime looks to pick up where "Narcos" left off.

The world of Mexican drug cartels continues to be an interesting gambit for entertainment. Netflix’s “Narcos” series has garnered quite the following over its three seasons, in spite of controversy including their location manager being murdered back in 2017, and with “Narcos: Mexico” giving Diego Luna a chance to shine other streaming services are following suit.

Amazon Prime is taking a different route, looking at an element touched on during thee first season of “Narcos” and telling the true story. “The Last Narc” is a four-part docuseries examining in detail the 1985 kidnap and murder of DEA Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena. Camarena was played by Michael Peña on “Narcos.”

From the Amazon synopsis: “The series tells the story of a fallen hero, the men who killed him, and the man who risked everything to find out what really happened and why. Highly decorated special agent Hector Berellez, who was assigned to lead the DEA’s investigation of Camarena’s murder, peels back the layers of myth and propaganda to reveal the bone-chilling truth about a conspiracy that stretches from the killing fields of Mexico to the halls of power in Washington, D.C.”

“It’s a story I’ve been wanting to tell for about 14 years,” director Tiller Russell said to IndieWire. “I’ve been carefully biding my time until I had a great canvas on which to tell it and access to the people involved.”

Popular on IndieWire

Russell praises “Narcos” for how it dealt with the same material as “The Last Narc,” but said, “This is a different undertaking. This is a very well-known, well-publicized case and what we’re contributing to it is astonishing true revelations that people have been wondering about for a very long time.”

Russell, who has previously helmed the documentaries “Operation Odessa” and “The Seven Five.” He also has the feature film “Silk Road” debuting this year starring Jason Clarke, Paul Walter Hauser, and Alexandra Shipp. IPC’s Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman are executive producers.

When asked how “The Last Narc” stands above the numerous options out there, especially as we’re in quarantine, Russell says it will gather “the people who are huge fans of true crime, the underworld, drug war, cops and robbers story. That’s the sweet spot of who we’re aiming for.”

“The Last Narc” streams May 15 exclusively on Amazon.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.