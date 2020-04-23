Andrew Cuomo to Appear on ‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ Tonight

New York governor Andrew Cuomo will participate in his first late-night interview with Trevor Noah tonight.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo will make his late-night interview debut on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” on Comedy Central tonight.

The virtual interview was recorded earlier today and will air on tonight’s episode of Noah’s show on Comedy Central at 11 p.m. The interview will also be available on all of the series’ social platforms, including its YouTube channel.

Cuomo’s upcoming “Daily Show” appearance marks the latest in a string of high-profile media appearances for the governor. Cuomo’s national profile has been significantly boosted by the coronavirus; his daily briefings are covered by national media and the governor has received particular attention for his comments on president Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic.

Though the governor’s approval ratings have soared in recent weeks, Cuomo has also been criticized by progressives for passing a state budget that will cut funds from the state’s Medicaid program, including a $400 million payment reduction to the state’s hospitals. Those cuts are not expected to be enacted while the coronavirus pandemic is still impacting the state. Cuomo’s budget cuts could also adversely impact the state’s independent film workers; IndieWire’s Chris O’Falt reported that the budget’s new minimum spending requirements would make it more difficult for independent filmmakers to qualify for rebates in the state.

New York, particularly New York City, has become the epicenter of the coronavirus in the United States. The state has 257,246 cases of the virus, which has caused 15,302 deaths, according to data reported by the New York Times earlier today.

“The Daily Show” has interviewed several high-profile individuals regarding the coronavirus in recent weeks, including California governor Gavin Newsom, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, and Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading coronavirus expert and a member of Trump’s coronavirus task force. Noah and the rest of “The Daily Show” team are producing their series, which they’ve rebranded as “The Daily Social Distancing Show,” remotely.

IndieWire is keeping track of all entertainment industry-related events and productions that have been impacted by the coronavirus and is also noting all positive industry happenings that have come out of the pandemic. IndieWire also has a list of resources available to entertainment industry workers in need of aid.

