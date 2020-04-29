Anne Hathaway Reflects on Catwoman Audition Gaffe, Grueling ‘Interstellar’ Shoot

The Oscar winner went to meet Christopher Nolan unaware that he was eyeing her for Catwoman in "The Dark Knight Rises."

Anne Hathaway’s filmography includes two major Christopher Nolan tentpoles, “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Interstellar,” and her relationship with the Oscar-nominated filmmaker began with an initial meeting for Catwoman that didn’t go quite as expected. Hathaway recalls the “initial meet” with Nolan in a recently-published video interview with BBC Radio 1. The interview is from last year but was just published to BBC Radio 1’s YouTube page, where it’s now gaining traction for Hathaway’s story about walking into her Catwoman audition thinking it was a meeting for Harley Quinn.

“I came in and I had this lovely Vivian Westwood kind of beautiful but mad-tailoring top with stripes going everywhere,” Hathaway said. “And I wore these flat Joker-y looking shoes. And I was trying to give Chris these crazy little smiles. About an hour into the meeting he said, ‘Well, I’m sure I don’t have to tell you this, but it’s Catwoman.’ And I was like shifting into a different gear, thinking, ‘Now ok, we’re slinky. We’re slinky. And I hate my shirt. I love my shirt, but I hate it right now. We’re slinky.’”

The mix-up either wasn’t noticeable or didn’t matter for Nolan, who cast Hathaway as Selina Kyle opposite Christian Bale’s Bruce Wayne in “The Dark Knight Rises.” Hathaway earned rave reviews for her supporting performance and the tentpole was a box office hit with over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Hathaway had big shoes to fill considering the iconic stature of Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman performance in Tim Burton’s “Batman Returns.” The role is now being handed over to Zoe Kravitz, who is set to appear as Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.

Hathaway also told BBC Radio 1 about the shoot for Nolan’s “Interstellar,” made all the more grueling by the astronaut suits the actors had to wear. Nolan allowed Hathaway to try on the suit early so she could run in a water tank with it on and get a feel for the fitting. The actress said she trained hard to be able to act in the film while wearing the suit, but it wasn’t easy to do all the physical action scenes with it on.

“We’re wearing dry suits but the first take [it’s soaking] and I’m sitting there thinking, ‘You can’t complain, you’re the only girl for miles, you can’t complain, this is bigger than you,'” Hathaway said. “We got through the water scene and then we’re hiking up the side of glacier. It’s a really bad suit. I’m still like, ‘You can’t complain, don’t do it.’ At that point Matt Damon is shooting with us and about two hours into the day he goes, ‘Oh my god this is the worst costume I’ve ever worn!’ So if Damon said, I could say it too. Jason Bourne doesn’t like the suit! I knew it was terrible.”

Watch Hatahway’s full interview with BBC Radio 1 in the video below.

