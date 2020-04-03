‘Ant-Man 3’ Finds Screenwriter in ‘Rick and Morty’ Scribe

Jeff Loveness will write the screenplay for the next "Ant-Man" film, with Peyton Reed returning to direct.

As announced Friday, the screenplay for “Ant-Man 3,” the latest sequel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, will be written by “Rick and Morty” writer Jeff Loveness. Peyton Reed, as previously announced, is returning to direct. Deadline reported that the duo had signed onto the project, which will also see Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly reprise their roles as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Hope van Dyne/The Wasp from the first two “Ant-Man” films.

Loveness’ attachment to the project is the latest news to come out of “Ant-Man 3” (working title) since the film was confirmed to be in the works by Deadline in October 2019. There’s no word yet on when the film will enter production, nor is there any information about its release date.

Regardless, diehard Marvel Cinematic Universe fans pining for the next “Ant-Man” installment will likely have to be patient. Marvel has already announced its now-shifted Phase Four slate, which will kick off with “Black Widow” on November 6, followed by “The Eternals” on February 12, 2021. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Seven Rings” will debut on May 7, 2021, while “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” will release on November 5, 2021. “Thor: Love and Thunder” will hit theaters on February 18, 2022. All of the aforementioned films’ release dates were updated earlier today as part of Disney’s response to the current global health crisis.

Loveness, who confirmed the news on Twitter, is no stranger to Marvel: He’s worked on a variety of comics for the company, including several that are focused on Spider-Man and boundlessly heroic space tree Groot. He has also worked on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and TBS’ “Miracle Workers.”

Popular on IndieWire

Reed directed the first “Ant-Man” film, released in 2015, and its sequel, 2018’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise began embracing the more surreal, galaxy-trekking elements of Marvel comics lore in recent films, the “Ant-Man” films have centered on the titular protagonist’s comparably small-scale and relatable misadventures. Ant-Man played a key role in last year’s “Avengers: Endgame,” where the superhero revealed a sci-fi MacGuffin that allowed the Avengers to travel back in time and undo the work of the genocidal Thanos.

IndieWire has reached out to Marvel Studios for comment.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.