The Average American Is Streaming 8 Hours of Content Daily — Report

A new report from OnePoll said that the average American subscribes to four streaming services.

Believe it or not, streaming has become more popular as people continue to hole up indoors. The average person is streaming eight hours of content per day and has logins for at least four streaming services, according to a new study from OnePoll.

The research firm’s new study, first reported by the Los Angeles Times, found the average person has access to four streaming services, while 38 percent of poll respondents said they logged into five or more platforms.

There has been no shortage of reports about the increased interest in streaming film and television as more Americans practice social distancing and find ways to stay entertained while indoors, but OnePoll’s research suggests that the average American is spending a third of their day streaming content, the most head-turning data about the state of the streaming industry since global affairs upended much of the entertainment industry. The research also implies that four or five streaming services aren’t enough for many consumers: 47 percent of poll respondents said they also use free streaming platforms to watch films or television shows in addition to the services they pay for.

The OnePoll research, which was conducted on behalf of Tubi, did not offer a breakdown on which streaming services are seeing the most usage but recent reports from other firms suggest that Disney+ and Netflix are enjoying particularly strong gains.

Popular on IndieWire

The ongoing pandemic has impacted the release dates of numerous movies and television shows, including several projects that were expected to hit various streaming services in the coming months. Peacock Chairman Matt Strauss told reporters on Tuesday that the upcoming NBCUniversal-owned streaming service would unlikely have adult-oriented scripted originals at launch, while Disney+ and Netflix have already announced production delays for practically all of their upcoming scripted series.

Streaming services and entertainment producers are nonetheless making moves to entice viewers during the ongoing pandemic. Apple recently made many of its Apple TV+ shows available for free, while HBO is offering free streaming of “The Sopranos,” “The Wire,” and hundreds of hours of content.

Though the streaming industry has been significantly disrupted by current events, the pandemic hasn’t stopped the industry from becoming more competitive than ever. The short-form Quibi service launched in early April, while the aforementioned Peacock launches for select Comcast customers on April 15 before launching nationally on July 15. WarnerMedia’s HBO Max is still slated to launch sometime in May.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.