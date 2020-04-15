IndieWire Live: Barry Jenkins Will Take Your Questions in Instagram Live Video Interview

The "Moonlight" Oscar winner will join IndieWire's Eric Kohn for a live conversation about his movies past, present, and future.

IndieWire’s Instagram Live interview series will continue this week with Barry Jenkins, the Oscar winner behind “Medicine for Melancholy,” “Moonlight,” and “If Beale Street Could Talk.” Jenkins will discuss his career, his quarantine, and more with IndieWire executive editor and chief critic Eric Kohn on IndieWire’s official Instagram page beginning at 3pm ET on Thursday, April 16. Previous IndieWire Instagram Live sessions have featured interviews with Diego Luna, Ethan Hawke, Mark Duplass, and Rose McGowan.

Barry Jenkins broke onto the indie film scene in 2008 with his directorial debut “Medicine for Melancholy,” which world premiered at the SXSW Film Festival and was picked up for release by IFC Films. Jenkins’ follow-up “Moonlight’ arrived eight years later and became one of the most acclaimed indies of the decade. “Moonlight” won the Oscar for Best Picture, while Jenkins shared the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay with playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney. IndieWire named “Moonlight” the best movie of the 2010s in a list published last summer. Jenkins most recent feature was the 2018 drama “If Beale Street Could Talk,” based on the novel by James Baldwin. Regina King won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress thanks to her performance in the movie.

While Jenkins has not yet announced a follow-up feature to “Beale Street,” he is in development with Amazon on a limited television series based on Colson Whitehead’s novel “The Underground Railroad.” Production started on the series last August and was continuing through February this year. Jenkins’ other credits include directing an episode of the Netflix series “Dear White People,” co-writing the indie “Charmed City Kings,” and writing the sports drama “Flint String,” which is set to be directed by cinematographer Rachel Morrison.

