‘Black Mafia Family:’ Starz Greenlights Another New Series From 50 Cent

Starz has greenlit “Black Mafia Family,” the latest project from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for the premium cabler.

Per Starz, “Black Mafia Family” is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory’s charismatic leadership, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s business acumen, and the fraternal partnership’s vision beyond the drug trade and into the world of hip-hop would render the brothers iconic on a global level. Their unwavering belief in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual estrangement. This is a story about love, family, and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream.

“I told you ‘Black Mafia Family’ was coming, and it’s going to be the biggest show on television,” Jackson said in a statement. “Meech and Terry are legends and I am excited to bring their story to Starz.”

Jackson will executive produce the series alongside Randy Huggins (“Power”), who will also serve as writer. The series will be produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Starz and Lionsgate Television. Terri Kopp and Anthony Wilson also serve as executive producers on the series. Kathryn Tyus-Adair is the Starz executive overseeing “Black Mafia Family” on behalf of Starz.

The series will mark the latest in Jackson’s string of Starz series. Jackson, who signed a lucrative four-year, multi-series overall deal with Starz in 2018, executive produces and stars in the popular “Power,” which aired its series finale in February. Jackson is also working on four “Power” spinoffs.

“This is a project Curtis has always been incredibly passionate about and we are excited to have him as our partner in bringing it to life,” Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch said in a statement. “’Black Mafia Family’ has all the hallmarks of a great drama, from the larger-than-life Flenory brothers to the deadly, high-stakes world they inhabited. This series is going to be an incredible ride for audiences around the world.”

