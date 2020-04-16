Bob Odenkirk Launches Production Company, Inks First Look Deal with Sony

Bob Odenkirk's new company aims to develop compelling stories with dynamic characters and social relevance.

The world’s second best lawyer is making moves. “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk has launched Cal-Gold Pictures, a new production company, and has signed a first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television.

Cal-Gold’s mission is to develop compelling stories with dynamic characters and social relevance. Per the company, Cal-Gold’s slate of projects aims to be as unique, distinct, and varied as Odenkirk’s career itself — all with an eye towards breaking through the clutter in sketch comedy, drama, and beyond.

“I started in this grand charade called showbizness as a writer, it’s my default mode, so whenever I’m not onscreen you will find me in ‘development hell,’” Odenkirk said in a statement. “It’s wonderful to finally have partners as good-natured and experienced as Sony and Ian (Friedman) to share hell with.”

Friedman, who previously served as VP of Talent and Development at Comedy Central, will join Cal-Gold Pictures as Head of Television. Friedman was previously Executive in Charge of Production for series such as “Drunk History,” “Corporate,” and “South Side.”

“I’m incredibly excited to work alongside Bob in this endeavor,” Friedman said in a statement. “I have been a massive fan of his for over 20 years. Having the opportunity to develop ideas together and bringing these concepts to fruition is a dream come true.”

There’s no word on exactly what kind of projects could come out of Odenkirk’s new company and first look deal, but it’s likely there will be considerable buzz for whatever productions the actor works on in the future. Odenkirk is continuing to enjoy massive critical success with “Better Call Saul,” which airs its Season 5 finale on Monday. The “Breaking Bad” prequel continues to be one of the best television dramas on the air. The series was renewed for a sixth and final season earlier in the year and is set to premiere in 2021 on AMC. Sony Pictures Television produces the show.

Odenkirk has been plenty busy in the film and television realms outside his “Better Call Saul” work. He produced and starred in Amazon Prime Video’s “Undone” last year and also had roles in the “Long Shot” and “Little Women,” both of which came out in 2019. He is also producing and starring in “Nobody,” a thriller that is scheduled to hit theaters in 2021.

