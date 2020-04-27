Bryan Cranston Says He’s ‘Profoundly Sad’ Over His Realization Trump Is Not Sane

"I've stopped worrying about the president's sanity," Cranston wrote on social media in the midst of the president's response to Covid-19.

Bryan Cranston shared incendiary words about Donald Trump on social media over the weekend as backlash against the president’s Covid-19 response continued to skyrocket. Trump generated controversy for wondering if household disinfectant products could be ingested as a means of fighting coronavirus. The president’s remarks prompted Lysol to issue a statement saying buyers should not consume any Lysol products because it is poisonous to do so. According to NBC News, calls to New York City poison control over bleach and Lysol consumption doubled after Trump’s statements. Cranston wrote on Twitter that he no longer believed Trump was sane.

“I’ve stopped worrying about the president’s sanity,” Cranston said. “He’s not sane. And the realization of his illness doesn’t fill me with anger, but with profound sadness. What I now worry about is the sanity of anyone who can still support this deeply troubled man to lead our country.”

Cranston has long been critical of Trump, telling IndieWire in December 2018 about the connections he found between the president and the character Howard Beale that he was playing in the Broadway adaptation of “Network.” Cranston said, “They have a message, they have a soapbox in order to deliver it. They are able to convince a large swath of people that they have a message that is important to them, and to follow him. But then Trump says things that are not true, that are filled with xenophobia and prejudice of some level or another.”

When Cranston won a Tony Award for “Network” last summer, he used his acceptance speech to slam Trump’s crusade against the American media. “Journalists are actually in the line of fire in pursuit of the truth,” Cranston said. “The media is not the enemy of the people. Demagoguery is the enemy of the people.”

Next up for Cranston as an actor is a supporting role in Disney’s family tentpole “The One and Only Ivan,” set for release later this year.

I’ve stopped worrying about the president’s sanity. He’s not sane. And the realization of his illness doesn’t fill me with anger, but with profound sadness. What I now worry about is the sanity of anyone who can still support this deeply troubled man to lead our country. — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) April 25, 2020

