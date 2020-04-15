Cannes Parallel Sections Directors’ Fortnight, Critics’ Week, and ACID Canceled in 2020

The prestigious sidebar sections are following the lead of the official Cannes Film Festival.

Three Cannes parallel sections have now announced cancellations for 2020: Directors’ Fortnight, Critics’ Week, and ACID. The three sidebar sections released a joint statement confirming they would not be running in Cannes this year. The announcement follows a statement from the official Cannes Film Festival this week that it would not be taking place in late June and early July as was originally suggested. France has banned all large gatherings such as festivals from occurring until mid-July because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Following the French President’s April 13 announcement banning any festival from taking place until mid July, the parallel sections of the Cannes Film Festival acknowledge that the previously considered postponement to late June/early July is no longer an option,” the statement reads. “Consequently, the Directors’ Fortnight, La Semaine de la Critique and ACID regret to announce the cancellation of their 2020 editions in Cannes.”

The statement continues: “The health crisis we are all presently facing makes it impossible to anticipate the practical course of events. However, in order to support the whole film industry impacted by the current circumstances, each section, in consultation with the Cannes Film Festival, is looking at the best way to keep on supporting the films submitted to its 2020 edition.”

Popular on IndieWire

Directors’ Fortnight and Critics’ Week are parallel events that run concurrently with the Cannes Film Festival each year. Both have become lauded over the years for their programming choices. Critics’ Week typically shows first or second features from filmmakers. Directors’ Fortnight has featured the likes of “The Lighthouse,” “Climax,” and “The Florida Project” in recent years. ACID recently gained the support of the official selection.

Cannes released its own statement this week announcing a continued delay in the 2020 event, saying, “It is clearly difficult to assume that the Festival de Cannes could be held this year in its original form. Nevertheless, since yesterday evening we have started many discussions with professionals, in France and abroad. They agree that the Festival de Cannes, an essential pillar for the film industry, must explore all contingencies allowing to support the year of Cinema by making Cannes 2020 real, in a way or another.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.