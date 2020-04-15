‘Capone’ Trailer: Tom Hardy and Josh Trank’s ‘Fonzo’ Gets New Title and First Footage

"Fantastic Four" director Josh Trank returns with this biographical drama about the dementia-suffering gangster.

Tom Hardy’s Al Capone drama “Fonzo” has been retitled “Capone” and is now set for a streaming debut this May. Filmmaker Josh Trank debuted the first official trailer for “Capone” on social media. The biographical drama takes place 10 years into Capone’s prison sentence. The 47-year-old gangster begins suffering from dementia and becomes haunted by his violent past. Joining Hardy on screen is Linda Cardellini, Matt Dillon, Kyle MacLachlan, and “Dunkirk” favorite Jack Lowden.

“Capone” is notable for being Trank’s first directorial effort since the notorious “Fantastic Four” box office bomb. The director feuded with studio 20th Century Fox over final cut privileges and reshoots and bashed the film’s theatrical release on Twitter, claiming he had a better version of the film before Fox meddled with it behind his back. Trank’s experience with “Fantastic Four” sent him to director’s jail, and now “Capone” aims to be a comeback. Trank broke onto the scene in 2012 with his breakthrough original superhero movie “Chronicle.” Trank also wrote the script for “Capone.”

Vertical Entertainment has picked up distribution rights to “Capone” and will release the drama on streaming this summer. Trank wrote on Twitter the original plan for the movie was to release the film in theaters, adding, “Hopefully will be on the big screen later this year.” Trank added that while the movie may have a new title, the cut of “Capone” being released is his own and has not been meddled with like “Fantastic Four.”

“Capone” will mark Hardy’s first major release since 2018’s “Venom,” the comic book movie that became a worldwide blockbuster with over $800 million at the worldwide box office. Hardy is reprising the character for the Andy Serkis-directed “Venom 2,” which Sony has set for a release later this year in October. “Capone” also counts Lawrence Bender as one of its producers. Bender is best known for his collaborations with Quentin Tarantino, including “Reservoir Dogs,” “Pulp Fiction,” and “Kill Bill.”

Watch the first official trailer for “Capone” in the video below. The movie will make its streaming debut May 12.

TRAILER. Tom Hardy. Capone. Coming MAY 12. (Different title. My cut. 🤩) pic.twitter.com/2PLdrcFxY6 — Josh Trank (@joshuatrank) April 15, 2020

