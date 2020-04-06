Cary Fukunaga Won’t Make ‘No Time to Die’ Polishes Before Release ‘Because of Money’

The director says it would be lovely to have more time to tinker with his Bond film, but that's not going to happen.

With the upcoming James Bond tentpole “No Time to Die” delayed until November, many 007 fans have been left to wonder if director Cary Fukunaga will be polishing up the film now that he has a lot more time until its release. The filmmaker revealed on Instagram that he would love to be able to continue working on “No Time to Die,” but that’s not in the cards, no matter the calendar push. Fukunaga’s Bond film marks Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing playing Bond, which no doubt puts extra pressure on the 42-year-old director.

“Some people have asked me this and although time would have been lovely, we had to put our pencils down when we finished our post production window, which was thankfully before COVID shut down everything else,” Fukunaga said. “The short answer is money. Although Bond is a big movie, we still have to weigh cost with value. And like anything, you could tinker endlessly. The movie is great as it is, hope ya’ll will feel same too when it comes out.”

After being pushed around the calendar after the departure of director Danny Boyle, “No Time to Die” was finally set to open in theaters this month. MGM, Universal, and Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced at the beginning of March that the release would be pushed back until November when movie theaters are hopefully back open and movie-going can continue.

Fukunaga is the first American filmmaker to take the reins of the Bond film franchise. The director is best known for his work filming the first season of HBO’s “True Detective,” for which he won a Primetime Emmy Award. Fukunaga’s credits also include “Sin Nombre,” “Beasts of No Nation,” and “Maniac.” His work on Bond marks his first time directing a major Hollywood tentpole, although he was previously attached to the “It” horror franchise. Fukunaga departed the project over creative differences but kept a writing credit on the first film.

“No Time to Die” will open in the United Kingdom on November 12. The movie’s release in the United States will follow on November 25.

