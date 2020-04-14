Charlton Heston Makes a Comeback in This Week’s Catalog VOD Rentals

Easter movies led the charge this week, with a parallel resurrection of interest in movies starring Mel Gibson.

Until someone decides to follow in the footsteps of Universal’s “Trolls World Tour,” we are coming to the end of new titles available on premium VOD. That could mean an uptick in classic films that help us gauge audience interests — or, present a slate of impulse buys for a stir-crazy public.

Overall, 10 of the 30 slots this week are taken by Easter-related titles, religious or otherwise — a temporary and expected effect. At iTunes, apparently Easter also means a resurrection of interest in Mel Gibson’s films, with his Oscar-winner “Braveheart” and Revolutionary War movie “The Patriot” getting rentals.

Other perennials continuing to see play are “Contagion” and “The Greatest Showman,” while “Trolls” performed in parallel to its sequel’s premium release. More random, perhaps, is the interest in romantic comedies “The Proposal” and “Pretty Woman” along with the submarine Cold War thriller “The Hunt for Red October.” Apart from “Contagion,” we are seeing fewer cases of mass catastrophe-themed titles with lighter entertainment looking more inviting.

Here’s a look at the top 10 catalog titles for FandangoNOW, iTunes, and Amazon with a handful of Netflix films for good measure.

FandangoNOW

(Ranked by transaction value)

1. The Ten Commandments (1956)

2. Trolls (2016)

3. Contagion (2011)

4. The Passion of the Christ (2004)

5. Peter Rabbit (2018)

6. Risen (2016)’

7. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

8. Son of God (2014)

9. Shrek (2001)

10. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)

iTunes most recent daily chart of classic titles ranked as follows:

iTunes

1. The Ten Commandments (1956)

2. Braveheart (1995)

3. Pretty Woman (1990)

4. The Greatest Showman (2017)

5. Trolls (2017)

6. The Proposal (2009)

7. The Passion of the Christ (2004)

8. Contagion (2011)

9. The Hunt for Red October (1990)

10. The Patriot (2000)

Amazon Prime’s top 100 list covers all rentals, with TV shows and originals taking many slots. These six older titles ranked highest on its most recent daily chart:

Amazon Prime

1. The Greatest Showman (2017)

2. Risen (2016)

3. Peter Rabbit (2018)

4. John Wick (2014)

5. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

6. Jackass: The Movie (2002)

Netflix’s 10 top movies list includes their own recent originals and one recent theatrical title (“Angel Has Fallen”). Older titles (it has a limited catalog of feature films) ranked in the bottom half of their list.

Netflix

1. The Last Airbender (2010)

2. Molly’s Game (2017)

3. The Hangover (2009)

4. Hop (2011)

