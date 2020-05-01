Court TV to Present Live Supreme Court Arguments, Including Cases Involving Trump

Court TV will telecast several Supreme Court cases in May, including one regarding President Donald Trump's alleged attempt to shield his tax returns and other financial records.

Court TV is about to make history. Starting May 4, the Supreme Court of the United States will provide the network and select members of the news media access to live Supreme Court oral arguments.

The Supreme Court’s move to allow live audio of its oral arguments is historic — the court rarely releases same-day audio and typically waits until the end of the week to release audio from its oral arguments from the prior days. Court TV will telecast Supreme Court cases from May 4 through May 13, including several cases involving President Donald Trump, one of which will center on the president’s alleged attempt to shield his tax returns and other financial records.

Court TV will present the arguments live to viewers using a similar production model as its coverage of the recent camera-less Harvey Weinstein rape trial earlier in the year, presenting images and graphics of the litigants and justices as they speak to offer visual representation of the goings-on inside the courtroom. Court TV morning anchor Ted Rowlands will host the coverage, which will include additional reporting and commentary from fellow anchors and on-air journalists Vinnie Politan, Julie Grant, Chanley Painter and Julia Jenae. Court TV will also air special coverage explaining these cases and their importance to viewers.

Court TV’s announcement came several days after the Supreme Court announced it would offer a live audio feed to several media organizations, including Fox News, the Associated Press, and C-SPAN, which will provide simultaneous livestreams of the oral arguments on various media platforms.

The Supreme Court cases Court TV and the aforementioned media organizations will have access to are as follows:

May 4: United States Patent and Trademark Office v. Booking.com B.V.

May 5: Agency for International Development v. Alliance for Open Society International, Inc.

May 6: Little Sisters of the Poor Saints Peter and Paul Home v. Pennsylvania; Trump v. Pennsylvania and Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants, Inc.

May 11: McGirt v. Oklahoma; Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrissey-Berru, and St. James School v. Biel

May 12: Trump v. Mazars USA, LLP; Trump v. Deutsche Bank AG and Trump v. Vance

May 13: Chiafalo v. Washington and Colorado Department of State v. Baca

Court TV’s promo regarding its upcoming Supreme Court coverage can be viewed below:

