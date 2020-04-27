Dario Argento Reveals Daft Punk Scoring New Film: ‘They Know All My Cinema’

"Black Glasses" will mark Daft Punk's first original movie score since "Tron: Legacy."

Daft Punk is returning to the world of original movie scores for the first time in a decade thanks to Dario Argento’s upcoming crime film “Black Glasses.” The “Suspiria” director confirmed to Repubblica (via The Film Stage) that the Grammy Award-winning electronic music duo would be composing the music for the movie, which marks Argento’s return to feature filmmaking after an eight year hiatus. “They are my admirers, they know all my cinema,” Argento said about Daft Punk. “They heard from French friends that I was shooting a new film and called me [to say], ‘We want to work with you.’”

According to Argento, Daft Punk is currently writing music for the project and will be sending over demos in the near future. The filmmaker is expecting the musicians to travel to Italy once it becomes safe to do so in order for all of them to work on the project together. Daft Punk’s last original score was for 2010’s “Tron: Legacy.” The duo hasn’t released a new album since 2013’s “Random Access Memories,” which won them the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. Argento said Daft Punk told him the script for “Black Glasses” is one of his “most interesting.”

“It will be my return to crime films,” Argento said of “Black Glasses.” “It’s the adventure, in the nocturnal Rome, of a Chinese girl and child. In the second part, the escape takes them into the rocky, bushy countryside of Lazio. [It’s] different from the sweetness of the Tuscan valleys, but for me beautiful.”

Pitchfork reported in summer 2013 that Daft Punk was in talks with Brian De Palma to score a new movie. The music duo often cited the director’s “Phantom of the Paradise” as a major influence on “Random Access Memories,” with De Palma’s star and composer Paul Williams even being featured on the track “Touch.” A partnership between Daft Punk and Brian De Palma never panned out. That the electronic musicians would team up with Argento makes sense considering the pioneering synth scores of such classic Argento works as “Suspiria.” The director’s last feature, “Dracula 3D,” was released in 2012.

