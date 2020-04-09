David Lynch Predicts a ‘More Spiritual, Much Kinder’ World After Quarantine Ends

The director is spending his days quarantined in Los Angeles making lamps in his woodshop.

David Lynch is choosing to remain hopeful in these dark times. The “Mulholland Drive” and “Twin Peaks” director is quarantining at his home in Los Angeles and told Vice in a new interview he’s spending a lot of time working on projects in his woodshop and, not surprisingly, drinking coffee. “My routine is pretty much the same now as it was before,” Lynch said. “I get up, and I get a coffee. … After that, I meditate and then I go to work.”

Work for Lynch right now does not relate to film or television projects. The director said he’s in the middle of building “two wall sconces—two little lamps. It involves lightbulbs, electricity, polyester resin plastic, and those kinds of things.” Electricity is a prevalent motif in Lynch’s films, and he’s seeing its value more than ever in keeping people connected across the world during their quarantines.

“For some reason, we were going down the wrong path and Mother Nature just said, ‘Enough already, we’ve got to stop everything,'” Lynch said about the coronavirus outbreak. “This is going to last long enough to lead to some kind of new way of thinking.”

Related Stream of the Day: Making Sense of David Lynch's 'Twin Peaks' Saga 30 Years After Its Premiere

Matthew McConaughey Surprises Texas Senior Citizens by Hosting Bingo Night in Quarantine Related Best Classic TV Shows to Stream Right Now -- and Where to Watch Them

Disney+ Announces 'Falcon and Winter Solider,' 'WandaVision' Release Dates, Return of 'Mandalorian'

Lynch said he is hopeful people around the world will emerge from their quarantines “more spiritual” and “much kinder.” The director continued, “It’s going to be a different world on the other side and it’s going to be a much more intelligent world. Solutions to these problems are going to come and life’s going to be very good. The movies will come back. Everything will spring back and in a much better way probably.”

Popular on IndieWire

When asked for advice on what people can do in the meantime as they wait to return to the outside world, Lynch responded, “They can draw, they can paint, they can build small things, they can write lyrics, they can write poems, they can write stories that can later be filmed, they can play games, they can invent games. So many things can happen in a small space, they can invent new recipes and cooking things. It’s an opportunity for a bunch of different experiments.”

Head over to Vice’s website to read Lynch’s full interview from his Los Angeles quarantine.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.