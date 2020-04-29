Daytime Emmys Lose In-Person Ceremony, Opt for Remote Video

Time to find out if stars will accept awards the same way you do remote work meetings: Pantsless.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be awarded this year — but in a fashion unlike any other.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced Wednesday that it had decided to do away with traditional ceremonies for Daytime, Sports, and News & Documentary television programming, as well as achievement in television Technology & Engineering, opting instead to celebrate via remote video productions for the remainder of the 2019-2020 awards season.

“While it appears unlikely that officials would even permit these large-crowd events to be held this year, it is also clear that there will be a lag of time between being permitted to have an event and being able to provide an environment in which all attendees feel safe and comfortable attending it,” NATAS President & CEO Adam Sharp said in a statement. “Ultimately, a single person-to-person transmission resulting in serious infection would be devastating evidence of mistaken judgment in proceeding.”

The announcement comes after several earlier changes to the NATAS awards schedule, including indefinite postponements of in-person awards ceremonies. Now, those postponements are being replaced with a series of productions later this year that will employ multiple remote video production technologies in order to involve both nominees and presenters.

Popular on IndieWire

NATAS has yet to set new celebration dates for its remote productions, suggesting that more information will be available after the Daytime Emmy nominees are announced next month and the News & Documentary are announced this summer.

Viewers interested in tuning in to see their favorite daytime stars accepting awards from their couches will be able to tune in on all leading “Smart TV” platforms via the Academy’s forthcoming apps, as well as through other distribution partners.

ORIGINAL EVENT SCHEDULE

The originally-scheduled dates for NATAS’ 2020 ceremonies had been:

The 71st Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards

April 19, 2020 — NAB Show, Las Vegas

Previously postponed on March 11, 2020 to October 2020

The 41st Annual Sports Emmy® Awards

April 28, 2020 — New York

Previously postponed on March 13, 2020 to Fall 2020

The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards

June 12-14, 2020 — Pasadena, California

Previously postponed on March 19, 2020 to “virtual” ceremony in Fall 2020

The 41st Annual News & Documentary Emmy® Awards

September 2020 — New York

NATAS is a separate entity from the Television Academy, the organization that hosts the Creative Arts Emmys and the Primetime Emmys.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.