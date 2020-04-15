Want to Act for Scorsese? DiCaprio and De Niro Offering Walk-On Role in ‘Flower Moon’

Here's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hang out with Scorsese and his two longtime acting muses.

Anyone hoping to see what it’s like to watch Martin Scorsese direct on set now has the opportunity thanks to the director’s longtime muses Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. The two Oscar-winning actors have joined forces to announce they are offering a walk-on role in their next collaboration with Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” to anyone who makes a donation to their “All In Challenge” fund. DiCaprio and De Niro are raising funds for three charities: Meals on Wheels America, No Kid Hungry, and America’s Food Fund. The latter was recently started in part by DiCaprio and aims “to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time.”

“If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, and myself, this is your chance,” DiCaprio announced on Instagram. “Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere. To take part, please go to allinchallenge.com and donate whatever you can.”

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is based on David Grann’s historical book of the same name, which centers around the Osage Nation murders throughout the 1920s. The project will follow the newly-created FBI as they investigate the murders of the Native American tribe members after they strike it rich with oil discovered on their reservation. DiCaprio and De Niro have starred opposite one another before, but “Killers of the Flower Moon” will mark the first time they are directed by Scorsese in a feature film. The director has teased the project will be his first movie in the Western genre.

Popular on IndieWire

While the project was originally set up at Paramount Pictures, which last worked with Scorsese on “Silence,” recent reports claim the director has been shopping the film around to streaming platforms such as Netflix and Apple because the budget is skyrocketing to the $200 million mark. A similar budget increase took Scorsese’s last project, “The Irishman,” from a Hollywood studio to Netflix. “The Irishman” was nominated for 10 Academy Awards earlier this year.

Production on “Killers of the Flower Moon” was expected to take place this spring and summer, but filming has been delayed indefinitely. Watch DiCaprio and De Niro announce the walk-on role in the video below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.