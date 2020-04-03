Disney Announces Major Calendar Changes, Including New Release Dates for ‘Mulan,’ ‘Black Widow,’ ‘Eternals’

Disney is still holding out for theatrical bows for some of its biggest tentpoles, despite a rapidly changing Hollywood landscape.

Disney is making some major updates to its already in-flux calendar. After a slew of postponements to some of its biggest upcoming tentpoles, including both “Mulan” and “Black Widow,” the Mouse House has unveiled a brand new release date calendar for the coming months, including new dates for major question marks, a streaming home for another, and a few lingering questions.

Most notably, the studio will bring Niki Caro’s “Mulan,” once set to hit theaters on March 27, to a July 24 release date. That move comes with a cascading effect, as it bumps back another Disney joint initially set for that release date to a new one just a week later: the Dwayne Johnson- and Emily Blunt-starring “Jungle Cruise” will now open on July 30.

The studio has also made some big changes to its stuffed Marvel Cinematic Universe schedule. As predicted when Cate Shortland’s “Black Widow” (the next MCU film set for theatrical release) was postponed last month, the entire franchise will now shift, with “Black Widow” picking up the next held MCU release spot, November 6, which initially belonged to Chloe Zhao’s “Eternals.”

The domino effect will impact the rest of the MCU calendar as well, as “Eternals” will now move to February 12, 2021, initially the release date of Destin Daniel-Cretton’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Seven Rings.” That film will now debut on May 7, 2021, knocking back “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” to November 5, 2021; which then moves “Thor: Love and Thunder” to February 18, 2022, which was being held for a untitled MCU film.

Popular on IndieWire

Still, some MCU titles are not too terribly impacted by the change: “Black Panther 2” remains set for release on May 8, 2022, and will be followed by “Captain Marvel 2” on July 8, 2022 (announcing its official release date for the first time today). As of now, no other MCU question marks remain for the next two years, as the studio has assigned titles to its last two “untitled” placeholders, thanks to the “Thor” and “Captain Marvel” sequels.

Disney has also moved its “Artemis Fowl” adaptation, once set for a Memorial Day weekend release, to a streaming home over at Disney+. That film does not yet have a streaming premiere date, however. No other titles have moved to the platform, though with the landscape rapidly changing, more may end up migrating to Disney+ in the days to come.

Marvel/screenshot

Also of note: the long-buzzed-about “Indiana Jones 5” moves from July 9, 2021 all the way to July 29, 2022, and Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” has gone from a July 24 release date to an October 16 slot. Other postponed films have yet to snag a new date, however, including “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” “Antlers,” “Woman in the Window,” and “The New Mutants.”

The studio has also pushed back a pair of July releases, with the Ryan Reynolds-starring “Free Guy” moving from July 3 to December 11, and the animated “Bob’s Burgers” feature shifting from July 17 to April 9, 2021. Additionally, Disney has removed a few placeholder titles on staked-out dates, including a pair of untitled live-action offerings and one Searchlight feature,

As of now, Disney and Pixar’s animated offering “Soul” has not budged, and is still set to arrive in theaters on June 19.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.