Ethan Hawke Directs One-Shot Music Video in Quarantine for Daughter Maya — Watch

Leave it to Ethan Hawke and Maya Hawke to come up with an impressively executed music video in quarantine.

“Stranger Things” actress Maya Hawke released a new music single last week entitled “Coverage,” but quarantining has made it impossible for the 21-year-old artist to produce and release a music video promoting the track. That’s where Maya’s father, Ethan Hawke, comes in handy. The actor and his daughter have been in quarantine together and decided to make a homemade “Coverage” music video that Ethan directed and filmed in one single take. Hawke’s camera captures a live performance of “Coverage” in real time from various angles. The single is from Maya’s upcoming album, “Blush.”

Maya Hawke told MTV earlier this month that “Coverage” was based on experiences she had going in and out of character while acting in projects such as the BBC adaptation of “Little Women” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Hawke starred as Linda “Flower Child” Kasabian in Tarantino’s movie and was the center of a memorable scene where her character abandons the group planning on murdering Rick Dalton.

“As an actor, you navigate and spend so much of your life and energy living in other people’s stories,” Hawke said to MTV. “Living in other people’s imaginations, love affairs, and the lives of the characters that you’re playing, it can become confusing to your own sense of reality. And if you’re comfortable with your own sense of self, such as living in these dreams of fantasies, are you really ever fully alive in your own life? So that’s fundamentally the place that the song came out of.”

Ethan Hawke took a break from his quarantine in March to join IndieWire for a live discussion about his career. The actor said being in lockdown had him thinking what the “Before” trilogy team might come up with for a fourth installment. “Wouldn’t it be hysterical if the next movie was just them in isolation?” Hawke said. “If there’s one person to make the world laugh about what’s happening now it’s Julie Delpy. I cant imagine what she would say about this. And Linklater is such a scientist. He has something powerful to say about this. Maybe this one should be set in Italy. Just go right into the fire and [Jesse and Celine] are singing with all those people on their porches.”

Watch Ethan Hawke and Maya Hawke’s one-take music video below.

