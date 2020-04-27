‘Extraction’ Scores at Netflix While ‘Trolls World Tour’ Leads on Premium VOD

Another top performer: Netflix captures viewers with a 2018 Polish serial-killer thriller, "The Plagues of Breslau."

“Trolls World Tour” (Universal) was a multiple #1 this weekend. Sources indicate it was by far the top-grossing film playing in limited drive-in theaters and it leads multiple VOD charts, despite a price nearly triple most releases.

Meantime, two new original feature films lead Netflix’s overall ranking of most-viewed programs. The Bangladesh-set rescue actioner “Extraction,” starring Chris Hemsworth and produced by the Russo Brothers, debuted exactly one year after their “Avengers: Endgame” debuted in theaters to $1.2 billion worldwide. An animated title, “The Willoughbys,” ranks #2.

Among films debuting on VOD, “Robert the Bruce” (Screen Media), with Angus Macfayden portraying the Scottish hero previously seen in “Braveheart,” saw the highest placement. Justin Kurzel’s “True History of the Kelly Gang” (IFC) starring George McKay (“1917”) initially didn’t place on any VOD chart, but thanks to the reported grosses of three drive-ins, it gets credit as the #1 film this weekend. Strange days.

With all 2020 theatrical releases to date now available for home viewing, VOD charts become a reflection of price changes. The four VOD charts contain a total of 22 films, reflecting somewhat different demographics and methods of ranking. No film is on all four (iTunes does not list premium VOD titles like “Trolls World Tour” and “Invisible Man” that lack download options).

Of those on three charts, “Trolls” is #1 on all but iTunes, including the two that list by transactions, not total sales. That strongly suggests Universal’s gamble in testing the direct-to-home release of a theatrical feature is a success — although that’s a crude estimate that can’t address scale or profitability. Warner Bros. announced last week that it would follow suit May 15 with “Scoob!”

“Extraction” looks tailor-made to hit the sweet spot for Netflix subscribers with action, a prominent lead actor, worldwide appeal, and some easy to publicize content (in this case, an extraordinary 12-minute single shot). Unlike many Netflix debuts, it took the #1 spot (both for movies and overall) on its first day. Family film “The Willoughbys” is another target release for Netflix viewers; three animated films from other studios also rank in their top 10.

But oddities still show up. Case in point: The 2018 Polish production “The Plagues of Breslau” (“Plagi Breslau”), an ultraviolent thriller about a police officer who hunts a serial killer that claims a new victim at 6pm every day. Though the film was made in Polish (with subtitles available), it can also be experienced dubbed in English.

Amazon Prime

(ranked by # of transactions, current position and highest during the week)

1 (1) Trolls World Tour (Universal) – $19.99 (rental only)

2 (2) Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount) – $19.99

3 (3) Bad Boys for Life (Sony) – $4.99

4 (3) Bloodshot (Sony) – $14.99

5 (4) The Gentlemen (STX) – $5.99

6 (6) Knives Out (Lionsgate) – $5.99

7 (6) The Greatest Showman (Disney) – $3.99

8 (8) Little Women (Sony) – $4.99

9 (9) Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony) – $7.99

10 (9) Like a Boss (Paramount) – $7.99

(ranked by revenue accrued for the past week)

1. Trolls World Tour (Universal) – $19.99 (rental only)

2. Bad Boys for Life (Sony) – $4.99

3. Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount) – $19.99

4. The Invisible Man (Universal) – $19.99

5. Like a Boss (Paramount) – $4.99

6. Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

7. The Gentlemen (STX) – $4.99

8. Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony) – $4.99

9. Bloodshot (Sony) – $14.99

10. Fantasy Island (Universal) – $14.99

DreamWorks Animation

Spectrum

(ranked by transactions over the last week)

1. Trolls World Tour (Universal) – $19.99 rental

2. Call of the Wild (Disney) – $6.99 rental

3. Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.) – $6.99 rental

4. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney) – $6.99 rental

5. Little Women (Sony) – $6.99 rental

6. 1917 (Universal) – $6.99 rental

7. Dolittle (Universal) – $6.99 rental

8. Onward (Disney) – $6.99 rental

9. Trolls (Universal) – $3.99 rental

10. Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony) – $6.99 rental

iTunes

(ranked by # of transactions, current position and highest during the week, exclude premium VOD rental only titles)

1. Bad Boys for Life (Sony) – $5.99

2. The Gentlemen (STX) – $5.99

3. Hustlers (STX) – $0.99

4. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney) – $3.99

5. Call of the Wild (Disney) – $5.99

6. Little Women (Sony) – $5.99

7. The Way Back (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

8. Like a Boss (Paramount) – $5.99

9. 1917 (Universal) – $5.99

10. Dora and the Lost City of Gold (Paramount) – $0.99

Netflix Movies

(most viewed, current ranking and highest position during the week)

1(1) Extraction – Netflix original

2 (1) The Willoughbys – Netflix original

3 (3) Django Unchained – 2012 theatrical release

4 (1) Despicable Me – 2010 theatrical release

5 (5) Angel Has Fallen – 2019 theatrical release

6 (3) Code 8 – Netflix original

7 (7) Incredibles 2 – 2018 theatrical release

8 (2) The Green Hornet – 2011 theatrical release

9 (9) The Plagues of Breslau – Netflix original (Poland)

10 (6) The Angry Birds 2 – 2019 theatrical release

