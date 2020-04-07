‘Extraction’ Trailer: Chris Hemsworth Is a Deadly Mercenary in Netflix’s New Action Thriller

Produced by the Russo Brothers, "Extraction" drops on the platform April 24.

The one studio probably benefiting the most right now amid theatrical and production shutdowns is Netflix, which continues to release a surfeit of new content, both movies and television, straight to streaming. In terms of series, the platform’s wild documentary series “Tiger King” has taken the world by storm, the awards-ready biopic “Self Made” has burst into the Emmys race, and junk-food reality shows like “Love Is Blind” continue to captivate audiences everywhere. Now, Netflix is about to release its latest feature film, “Extraction,” dropping on the streamer April 24. The action thriller is the directorial feature debut of Marvel Cinematic Universe stunt coordinator and actor Sam Hargrave. Watch the first official trailer for the film below.

The film stars action icon Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, a weathered mercenary whose combat skills are solicited when he’s sent to Bangladesh to rescue an international crime lord’s kidnapped son. Hemsworth’s violent journey confronts him with the worlds of weapons and drug trafficking in a race for survival. Previously titled “Dhaka” after the capital city of Bangladesh, “Extraction” also stars David Harbour of “Stranger Things,” and Derek Luke, who broke out in 2002 with “Antwone Fisher,” and starred in “Captain America: The First Avenger.”

“Extraction” is written by Joe Russo, who also produces with his brother Anthony Russo under their AGBO shingle. The brothers previously directed four Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including “Avengers: Endgame,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Captain America: Civil War,” and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” bringing an already established action pedigree to the new Netflix movie. The Russo Brothers’ next project out of the MCU will be “Cherry,” starring Tom Holland as an army medic with PTSD whose trauma turns him into a drug addict and serial criminal. Hemsworth, meanwhile, has the MCU animated series “What If…?” coming up, as well as “Thor: Love and Thunder” and an announced Hulk Hogan biopic, which will all resume development and production whenever the embargo lifts on Hollywood in the (hopefully) near future.

“Extraction” was shot in Ahmedabad and Mumbai with additional filming in Ban Pong, Ratchaburi, Thailand, and on-location in Dhaka.

Watch the trailer for “Extraction” below.

