Dr. Fauci Praises Brad Pitt as ‘Great Actor’ and ‘Classy Guy’ After ‘SNL’ Sketch

Pitt's 2020 now includes an Oscar win for Best Supporting Actor and a rave review from the beloved Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has given Brad Pitt a rave review for impersonating him on the most recent episode of “Saturday Night Live.” The Oscar-winning actor kicked off the April 25 installment of “SNL” by impersonating Dr. Fauci in a sketch that found the medical professional reacting in shock and disbelief to many of Donald Trump’s outrageous and dangerous responses to the coronavirus pandemic. The sketch ended with Pitt taking off his Dr. Fauci wig and saying, “And to the real Dr. Fauci, thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time. And thank you to the medical workers, first responders, and their families for being on the front line.”

“I think he did great,” Dr. Fauci said during an appearance on Telemundo’s “Un Nuevo Dia” (via Variety). “I’m a great fan of Brad Pitt, and that’s the reason why when people ask me who I would like to play me, I mention Brad Pitt. He’s one of my favorite actors. I think he did a great job and I think he showed that he is really a classy guy when at the end he took off his hair and thanked me and all of the health care workers. So not only is he a really great actor, but he is actually a classy person.”

While the “SNL” sketch was highly critical of Trump, Dr. Fauci kept his review solely to praising Pitt. The sketch proved to be the viral sensation of the April 25 “SNL” episode and has amassed over 11 million views and counting on YouTube. At one moment in the sketch, Pitt’s Dr. Fauci appears gobsmacked over Trump’s suggestion that people try to fight the virus by getting “light inside the body” or pursue some way of injecting disinfectants. Pitt said, “When I hear things like ‘the virus can be cured if everyone takes the Tide Pod challenge,’ I’ll be there to say, ‘Please don’t.’”

Pitt took home his first acting Oscar this year for his performance in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” The actor was awarded his first Oscar in 2014 for producing Best Picture winner “12 Years a Slave.” Pitt’s next high profile acting gig is expected to be a leading role opposite Emma Stone in “Babylon,” the new feature from “Whiplash” and “La La Land” Oscar winner Damien Chazelle.

