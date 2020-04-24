FX Greenlights Devilish Animated Series Starring Danny DeVito — Report

The series will reportedly center on an Antichrist daughter attempting to live an ordinary life in Delaware who is harassed by monstrous forces, including Satan.

FX has reportedly greenlit “Little Demon,” a half-hour animated comedy series that will star Danny DeVito, his daughter Lucy DeVito, and Aubrey Plaza.

Deadline reports that production on the series, which hails from the elder DeVito’s Jersey Films 2nd Avenue, ShadowMachine and FX Productions, is expected to begin next week. Per Deadline, the synopsis reads: 13 years after being impregnated by the Devil (Danny DeVito), a reluctant mother (Plaza) and her Antichrist daughter (Lucy DeVito) attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware, but are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter’s soul.

An FX representative did not return a request for comment.

The series is created by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla. “Rick & Morty” co-creator Dan Harmon will executive produce alongside Fowler, Kirschner, Valla, Plaza, Monica Mitchell, Corey Campodonico, and Alex Bulkleyand. Jake, Lucy, and Danny DeVito will also executive produce and Steve Levy will serve as producer.

Though most film and television productions are on indefinite hiatus — notable exceptions include a special episode of CBS’ “All Rise” and a “Parks and Recreation” scripted reunion that was announced on Thursday — work on some animated projects are continuing as usual.

Jersey Films 2nd Avenue has a first-look deal with FX Networks and has a handful of projects in development. As for Danny DeVito, “Little Demon” will mark a continuance in his FX relationship; he stars in the long-running “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and has appeared in a variety of films and other television shows in recent years, including “Dumbo,” “Jumanji: The Next Level,” and the upcoming “The One and Only Ivan.” He also appeared in two episodes of Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method.”

Plaza is also an FX veteran, having co-starred in “Legion.” She also recently starred in “Child’s Play” and “Black Bear” and will appear in a variety of upcoming films, including “Happiest Season” and “King Knight.”

“Little Demon” will flesh out FX’s animation slate, which is led by popular animated sitcom “Archer.” FXX, a partner channel of FX, also premiered “Cake,” a half-hour series that mixes short-form adult animation with live action, last year.

