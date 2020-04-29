New ‘Goosebumps’ Live-Action Series in the Works

Neal H. Moritz, who produced two "Goosebumps" films, will executive produce the upcoming television show.

“Goosebumps” are coming for your television, again. Scholastic Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television are joining forces to develop a new live-action series based on the popular children’s horror books, with “Goosebumps” films producer Neal H. Moritz attached as executive producer.

The upcoming series, based on R.L. Stine’s books, will also be executive produced by Scholastic Entertainment president Iole Lucchese and senior vice president Caitlin Friedman, alongside Original Film’s Pavun Shetty. The Moritz-owned Original Film is under a deal with Sony Pictures Television.

“’Goosebumps’ has been keeping kids and families on the edge of their seats for nearly 30 years and we’re very excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Neal H. Moritz to bring the enduring brand to life in a fresh new way for today’s generation,” Lucchese said in a statement. “From the world-famous book series to a full-scale licensing program and even live-action movies starring Jack Black, ‘Goosebumps’ remains wildly popular and we look forward to presenting new adventures to give fans even more ‘Goosebumps.’”

Scholastic and Sony’s “Goosebumps” series marks the franchise’s second television series; a four-season anthology series ran on Fox Kids from 1995 to 1998. “Goosebumps” was also adapted into two films, which released in 2015 and 2018, both of which Moritz produced. Moritz, a Paramount Pictures executive who previously worked at Sony Pictures, has a prolific producing resume, having worked on films such as the 2019 adult horror feature “Escape Room,” to “Sonic the Hedgehog,” the “Fast & Furious” franchise, and Netflix’s “Spenser Confidential.”

“I loved making the ‘Goosebumps’ movies and can’t wait to bring even more of R. L. Stine’s incredible stories to life through a high-end television series that speaks to both adults and kids alike,” Moritz said in a statement.

Additional details about the series, including casting, other talents, plot, and a release date, are unknown. There’s also no word on where the series may land.

Regardless, there’s little doubt that “Goosebumps” will be a highly-anticipated series once production begins. The “Goosebumps” books are the second best-selling book series in history, second only to “Harry Potter,” and have also been adapted into various comic books and video games.

