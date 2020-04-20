×
Guillermo del Toro Creates Massive Quarantine Watch List With Aronofsky, Aster, and More

Find out what many of the best directors working today are watching while in quarantine.

2 hours ago

Guillermo Del ToroLACMA: Art and Film Gala presented by Gucci, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Nov 2018

Guillermo del Toro

John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Guillermo del Toro has been unusually quiet on social media during his quarantine, but that all has changed with the publication of a giant Twitter thread revealing the many books he’s been reading and films he’s been watching while on break from filming his new movie, “Nightmare Alley.” The “Pan’s Labyrinth” and “Shape of Water” Oscar winner encouraged his fellow filmmakers to weigh in with their own watch lists, and the result is an incredible thread featuring the likes of Darren Aronofsky, Ari Aster, Ava DuVernay, Sarah Polley, Edgar Wright, Rian Johnson, Brad Bird, Scott Derickson, James Mangold, and a lot more. Click here to begin the Twitter thread.

It should not be too surprising to hear del Toro has been streaming a lot of titles on The Criterion Channel, including Gustaf Molander’s “A Woman’s Face,” Ermanno Olmi’s “Il Posto,” and Celine Sciamma’s “Girlhood” and “Tomboy.” The director is even using the streaming platform to show his kids the “bulletproof stuff” such as “Singin’ in the Rain” and “Rear Window.” As for the television shows taht del Toro is watching, the director singled out critical favorites such as “Ozark” and “Better Call Saul,” plus guilty pleasure classics like “Chopped.”

“Doctor Strange” director Scott Derickson replied to del Toro and said he’s obsessed with Alex Garland’s “Devs,” which just ended its run on FX on Hulu. “It is a compelling thriller built upon some very advanced science/philosophy many-worlds theories and the the visuals are gorgeous,” he wrote. “Just an amazing show.”

Ava DuVernay admitted to having some strange tastes while in quarantine, mentioning her one day back-to-back binge of “Notting Hill” and Béla Tarr’s “The Turin Horse.” Ari Aster has been re-watching the third season of HBO’s “The Sopranos.” Rian Johnson checked out Robert Altman’s “3 Women,” which won Shelley Duvall the Best Actress prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

Darren Aronofsky listed some of the films he’s watched in his 40 days of quarantine and counting: “Barton Fink,” “Amelie,” “Rashamon,” and “Total Recall.” The “mother!” director added he’s also been reading classic works from Henry David Thoreau and Pablo Neruda.

Check out highlights from the Twitter thread below. Read del Toro’s full chain here.

Newswire

