‘Hanna’ Teaser: Amazon Announces Release Date for Season 2

Amazon's adaption of the 2011 thriller film will return for a sophomore season in July.

Rejoice, fans of teenage would-be super soldiers: “Hanna” Season 2 is coming to Amazon Prime Video on July 2.

Amazon released a teaser trailer for the series’ upcoming eight-episode sophomore season, which is written by David Farr, Paul Waters, Laura Lomas, Nina Segal, and Charlotte Hamblin. The 30-second trailer doesn’t offer anything in the way of plot details, but the season’s fast-approaching release date is certain to please fans who are looking for new television shows to binge during Hollywood’s ongoing production hiatus.

Here’s the “Hanna” Season 2 synopsis, per Amazon: “Following her discovery at the end of Season 1, Hanna now knows she is not the only young woman with unparalleled skill and elite training. The Utrax program has produced a whole contingent of highly trained teenagers whose development is about to reach the lethal ‘second phase.’ Esmé Creed-Miles reprises the title role of Hanna and Mireille Enos returns as CIA operative Marissa Wiegler in a season that introduces Dermot Mulroney as Utrax overseer John Carmichael.

The series is produced by Amazon Studios, NBCUniversal International Studios, Tomorrow Studios and Working Title Television. David Farr also serves as director of the penultimate episode and finale, along with series directors Eva Husson and Ugla Hauksdóttir. Farr also co-wrote the 2011 “Hanna” film, which the Amazon series is based on.

“Hanna” hasn’t enjoyed quite as much widespread popularity as fellow Prime Video action titles such as “The Boys” or “Jack Ryan,” but last year’s debut season earned praise from a variety of critics, including from IndieWire’s Ben Travers. Travers considered “Hanna” to be a commendable film-to-TV adaption in his B+ review.

Amazon renewed “Hanna” for a second season in April 2019, but details about the sophomore season have been scant since then.

“Hanna” Season 1 closely followed the plot of the 2011 film, which means that Season 2 will likely explore uncharted waters for the franchise. There’s no telling how Hanna’s efforts to evade her malicious CIA pursuers will play out, but the promise of a “lethal second phase” suggests that the stakes are going to be raised for the series’ second go-around.

Check out the trailer for “Hanna” Season 2 below:

