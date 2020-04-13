Hannah Gadsby’s New Comedy Special Will Hit Netflix This May

"Hannah Gadsby: Douglas," the Aussie comedian's followup to Netflix sensation "Nanette," is finally on its way.

Nearly two years since her standup comedy special “Nanette” took Netflix by storm, Hannah Gadsby’s followup special will finally hit the platform this coming May. The Aussie comedian’s “Hannah Gadsby: Douglas” will arrive on Netflix around the world on May 26. “It’s gonna be good. Unless you don’t like. Then it’s still gonna be good. But you’ll be wrong,” Gadsby says in the announcement video. Watch below.

The new special from the Emmy and Peabody award winner is named after her dog who, according to the Netflix synopsis, she took “for a walk across the planet, finishing up in Los Angeles, and recording her second stand-up special. You can expect your expectations to be set and met by Douglas: a tour from the dog park to the renaissance and back guided by one of comedy’s most sparkling and surprising minds.”

On the heels of the success of “Nanette,” Gadsby has been touring the “Douglas” stand-up show since April 2019. She’s said that “Douglas” will be a departure from what fans saw in “Nanette,” a biting bit of social satire that gleefully roasted celebrity culture and took an honest but funny look at #MeToo moments in history, from Pablo Picasso’s misogynistic past to more current headline-grabbers such as Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein.

“These men are not exceptions, they are the rule,” she said in “Nanette. “And they are not individuals, they are our stories, and the moral of our story is we don’t give shit, we don’t give a fuck about women or children. We only care about a man’s reputation. What about his humanity? These men control our stories, and yet they have a diminishing connection to their own humanity, and we don’t seem to mind.”

In September 2019, Gadsby picked up Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for Nanette at the annual Primetime Emmy Awards, after the stand-up show earned her a Peabody in 2018. “When I did tour the show as a live piece, it felt like I was in the trenches with the show,” she said. “When it came out and it was reaching people and I didn’t have to deliver it personally, that was great,” Gadsby told IndieWire during the 2019 television awards season.

Look out for “Hannah Gadsby: Douglas” on Netflix beginning May 26, 2020.

