‘Hellraiser’: David Gordon Green to Direct New HBO Series

"Halloween" director David Gordon Green will tear your soul apart with his upcoming HBO project.

HBO is developing a series based on the classic horror franchise “Hellraiser” with “Halloween” director David Gordon Green at the helm.

Deadline reports that Green, who received praise for his “Halloween” reboot in 2018 and is working on two sequels, will direct HBO’s “Hellraiser” pilot and several more initial episodes. The project will mark the small screen debut of the franchise’s iconic pincushion-headed monster and the rest of the Cenobites.

Green isn’t the only blockbuster veteran looking to tear HBO viewers’ souls apart in the new series; Mark Veheiden (“Battlestar Galactica,” “Daredevil”) and Michael Dougherty (“X-Men United,” “Godzilla: King of the Monster”) will write the series and will executive produce alongside Green, Dan Farah, Roy Lee, Lawrence Kuppin, David Salzman, Eric Gardner, Danny McBride, Jody Hill, and Brandon James. Andrew Farah and Adam Salzman will co-executive produce.

Sources close to production confirmed the project to IndieWire.

Per Deadline, the “Hellraiser” series will not be a remake and will respect the franchise’s preexisting lore. Pinhead, the franchise’s famous villain, will be the primary antagonist, but additional details including cast, additional plot details, and a potential release date, are not available.

Green’s association with the series will likely sit well with horror fans. Green’s “Halloween” remake was one of the rare modern continuations of a legendary horror franchise that was generally well-received by critics and fans alike. Though IndieWire’s Eric Kohn criticized some aspects of Green’s “Halloween,” he nonetheless praised the film as a fan-pleaser that exceeded expectations in his B- review. Green’s first “Halloween” sequel, titled “Halloween Kills,” is in post-production.

Green has been similarly busy in the realm of television, having directed several episodes of HBO’s “The Righteous Gemstones” and Apple TV+’s “Dickinson” and “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” last year.

As for “Hellraiser,” the upcoming HBO series may be the franchise’s first television foray, but the franchise has received a variety of sequels since the original film released in 1987. The low-budget direct-to-video “Hellraiser: Judgment” was released in 2018, which marked the franchise’s tenth film. Spyglass is also developing a new “Hellraiser” film, but that project is unrelated to the upcoming HBO series.

