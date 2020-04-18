‘Home’: Apple TV+ Docuseries Explores the World’s Most Innovative Homes

"Home" explores a variety of innovative homes, from a 3D-printed community in Mexico to a bamboo palace in Bali.

Apple TV+ is exploring innovative houses on “Home,” the streaming service’s latest docuseries.

Per Apple, “Home” transports viewers into the minds of the visionaries who dared to dream and redefine the meaning of home all around the world. From bamboo palaces in Bali, to a 3D-printed community built to help an impoverished town in Mexico, this visually dazzling docuseries spans the globe to explore the world’s most innovative homes, and the boundary-pushing individuals who are rethinking domestic architecture.

Apple released a trailer to coincide with the docuseries’ premiere early Friday. Unlike most Apple TV+ projects, the streaming service released the full season of “Home” at once.

“Home” is executive produced by Matthew Weaver (“Jiro Dreams of Sushi,” “Rock of Ages”), Doug Pray (“The Defiant Ones”), Bruce Gersh, Ian Orefice (“A Year in Space”), Collin Orcutt, Matt Tyrnauer (“Valentino: The Last Emperor”), Corey Reeser, Joe Poulin, and Kim Rozenfeld. Nick Stern serves as co-executive producer, and the series hails from MediaWeaver, Four M Studios, and Altimeter Films.

“Home” marks the latest addition to Apple TV+’s expanding documentary slate. The streaming service launched with “The Elephant Queen” documentary on November 1 and has since released LGTBQ docuseries “Visible: Out on Television” and will release “Beastie Boys” story on April 24. The streaming service’s “Dear,” which will document the biographies of various well-known individuals through letters written by other people, is slated to hit Apple TV+ on June 5.

Popular on IndieWire

Oprah and Prince Harry are also working on a mental health docuseries, though a release date and other details about that project have been under wraps since it was announced in April 2019. Oprah is involved in several Apple TV+ projects, including “Oprah’s Book Club” and a pandemic-focused interview series that launched on March 21. The streaming service’s “Dear,” which will document the biographies of various well-known individuals through letters written by other people, is slated to hit Apple TV+ on June 5.

Apple recently made several of its streaming service’s most well-received titles, including the aforementioned “The Elephant Queen,” available for free as film and television buffs continue to hole up inside due to stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines. Other Apple TV+ series that were recently made available for free include “Little America,” “Servant,” and “Dickinson,” among others.

Check out the trailer for “Home” below:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.