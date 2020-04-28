‘Homecoming’ Season 2 Trailer: Janelle Monáe Enters Amazon’s Gripping Thriller

Based on the hit podcast, the artful sci-fi about a mysterious military experiment was one of the best new shows of last year.

Based on the hit podcast from Gimlet Media, the contemporary sci-fi thriller “Homecoming” quickly became one of Amazon’s best original shows when it premiered in 2018. Starring Stephan James (“If Beale Street Could Talk”) in a breakout role that proved his leading man chops, “Homecoming” takes place on a secret government compound that is developing experimental PTSD therapy and using American soldiers as test subjects. The first season starred Julia Roberts as a well-meaning therapist caught in the middle of it all, but from the looks of the newly released trailer, she won’t be returning for Season 2.

Not to worry, there’s plenty of intrigue to go around, and an exciting new star to deliver it: Janelle Monáe joins the cast for Season 2, promising new mysteries to unfold.

Here’s what we know about Season 2 so far: Jackie (Monáe) “wakes in a rowboat adrift a lake, with no memory of how she got there — or even who she is. Her ensuing search for identity will lead her into the heart of the Geist Group, the unconventional wellness company behind the Homecoming Initiative. Stephan James reprises his role as Walter Cruz, who is trying to build a new life following the traumas of war and the Homecoming Initiative, when he begins to realize that there’s an even more insidious version of the program underway – if only he can remember. Hong Chau returns as Audrey Temple, an anonymous underling at Geist who finds herself thrust into unexpected positions at the top of the corporate ladder.”

The trailer also offers glimpses into the farming and sourcing of the mysterious drug Geist is testing, which appears to be derived from some sort of red berry. After tackling the military industrial complex, “Homecoming” seems to be taking on agricultural practices with similar gusto.

Popular on IndieWire

While this new trailer offers no sign of Season 1 players like Roberts, Bobby Cannavale, Sissy Spacek, or Shea Wigham, Amazon is keeping things fresh by adding some exciting additions to the cast for Season 2. New characters include Oscar-winner Chris Cooper as Leonard Geist, the company’s eccentric founder; and Emmy-winner Joan Cusack as Francine Bunda, an equally eccentric military woman.

“Homecoming” is executive produced by co-showrunners Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, who are also the creators of the Gimlet Media podcast upon which the show is based. The project has attracted name talent from the start: The podcast starred Catherine Keener, Oscar Isaac, and David Schwimmer. Sam Esmail and Julia Roberts also serve as executive producers.

“Homecoming” returns to Amazon Prime on May 22. Check out the gripping new trailer below:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.