‘Into the Dark’ Trailer: Childhood Takes a Terrifying Turn in Hulu’s Mother’s Day Movie, ‘Delivered’

IndieWire is exclusively premiering the trailer for the next installment of Hulu's popular anthology horror series.

Mother’s Day will give way to all-new terrors when the next entry in Hulu’s acclaimed “Into the Dark” horror anthology series lands on May 8. IndieWire is exclusively premiering the trailer for “Delivered,” which centers on a pregnant woman whose life is upended when she realizes someone close to her has darker plans for her and the baby.

The trailer for “Delivered,” directed by Emma Tammi (“The Wind”), focuses on a woman (Natalie Paul) who visits a retreat for expecting mothers. Her situation takes a terrifying turn when she awakens in chains. Another woman (Tina Majorino) has presumably killed the protagonist’s husband and intends to take her child.

There are no shortage of horrors in the minute-long trailer, from forced injections and a presumed homicide with an axe, to threats about being cut open. It’s grisly stuff, but business as usual for Blumhouse Production’s “Into the Dark,” which has infused terror into all manners of innocuous and socially-relevant themes. Every “Into the Dark” episode centers on a specific holiday or common life event — Mother’s Day, in the case of the upcoming “Delivered” — and while many of the series’ episodes are grounded in reality, “Into the Dark” hasn’t shied away from more surreal themes, with other episodes focusing on a geneticist creating clones to satiate her serial killer son’s urges to body-snatching aliens.

“Into the Dark” has been a substantial presence on Hulu since the first season premiered on the streaming service in October 2018. “Delivered” is the second season’s eighth episode — or eighth TV movie — and the season’s prior installments center on holidays ranging from Thanksgiving and Christmas to Valentine’s Day and a more horror-comedy focused Saint Patrick’s Day episode. IndieWire’s Jude Dry offered particularly strong praise of the casting for the series’ New Year’s Eve-focused episode last December and referred to it as a “sexy gay slasher.”

Blumhouse Productions continues to be one of the entertainment industry’s most prolific horror producers. The company rose to global prominence with “Paranormal Activity” in 2009 and has since produced “The Purge” and “Insidious” franchises. The company also produced Jordan Peele’s acclaimed “Get Out,” Damien Chazelle’s “Whiplash,” and Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman.”

Check out the exclusive trailer for “Delivered” below:

