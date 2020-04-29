Irrfan Khan Dies at 53: Tributes Pour in for Late ‘Slumdog Millionaire,’ ‘Life of Pi’ Actor

India's president and prime minister are just a few of the notable names honoring the late actor.

Irrfan Khan, the Indian actor who became a Bollywood and Hollywood star with credits including “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Life of Pi,” has died at the age of 53. Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in March 2018 and passed away in the early morning of April 29 after checking into a hospital in Mumbai, India earlier this week for a colon infection. Khan continued to act in the two years between his diagnosis and death.

Khan made his acting debut with a supporting role in Mira Nair’s 1988 breakthrough “Salaam Bombay!” before achieving dominant success in India with films such as “Haasil” (2003), “Maqbool” (2004), and “Paan Singh Tomar” (2011), which won him the National Film Award for Best Actor. The actor achieved crossover success in the U.S. by starring in Nair’s “The Namesake” (2006) and Ritesh Batra’s “The Lunchbox” (2013), which resulted in memorable supporting roles in Hollywood tentpoles such as “The Amazing Spider-Man,” “Life of Pi” (2012), “Jurassic World” (2015), and “Inferno” (2016).

Khan would go on to win the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his role in the Hindi-language comedy-drama “Hindi Medium” (2017). The actor’s television credits include HBO’s “In Treatment.” Khan’s last role was in the 2020 film “Angrezi Medium.”

India’s president Ram Nath Kovind remembered Khan in a social media post that reads: “Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Irrfan Khan. A rare talent and a brilliant actor, his diverse roles and remarkable performances will remain etched in our memories. A big loss to the world of cinema and millions of film lovers. Condolences to his family & admirers.”

Prime minister Narendra Modi added, “Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace.”

Khan is being honored across social media with tributes from fellow actors, political officials, film critics, moviegoers, and athletes in India and the U.S., among others. Khan is survived by his wife, Sutapa Devendra Sikdar, and sons Babil and Ayan.

Rest in peace one of the greatest actors of our time, Irrfan Khan. I never met him but he was an inspiration and a hero to me and millions of others. His work was consistently transcendent, he was a guiding light for so many of us. pic.twitter.com/BwobeLvNLn — Riz Ahmed (@rizwanahmed) April 29, 2020

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Irrfan Khan. A rare talent and a brilliant actor, his diverse roles and remarkable performances will remain etched in our memories. A big loss to the world of cinema and millions of film lovers. Condolences to his family & admirers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 29, 2020

RIP to a legend, Irrfan Khan. You will live forever through your powerful performances. My heartfelt condolences to your family. 🙏🏼 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2020

Saddened to hear the terrible news of Irrfan khan’s passing away. An amazing actor who got global recognition.He can never be replaced.His intensity & charming demeanour will remain imprinted in our hearts.Dear Irrfan, we will miss you & you’ll be remembered forever. #IrrfanKhan — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 29, 2020

We all loved him…A celebrated life with immense talent 🙏 deeply heartbreaking to lose this peaceful warrior. Rest in peace Irrfan Khan. My Condolences to the family & all his loved ones.🙏 #GodSpeed pic.twitter.com/PIEiXKzp6W — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan was not just an actor, he was also involved in the struggles of the common man. This picture is from the time of Badanwalu Satyagraha. [In this image (Left to Right) Wife Sutapa Sikdar, Irrfan, Theatre Activist Prasanna & Journalist Ravindra Tripathi] pic.twitter.com/9YXFDTuSFl — Avinash Das (@avinashonly) April 29, 2020

Once in a generation there is colossal talent that transcends borders. Irrfan Khan was one of the finest actors I know whose mastery of the art was a lesson for us all. He was easily head and shoulders above the rest and will be sorely missed. May his soul RIP.

#IrrfanKhan — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) April 29, 2020

We have lost one of the finest Actor. He fought till the very end. Irrfan Khan you shall always be missed. Condolences to the Family. #IrrfanKhan #RestInPeace — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) April 29, 2020

