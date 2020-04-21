John Boyega Defends ‘Rise of Skywalker’ Against Backlash, Says Film Was Not ‘Embarrassing’

John Boyega has never held back his opinions on the "Star Wars" trilogy.

John Boyega has never held back his critical opinions of the “Star Wars” movies, so many fans have been waiting for him to weigh in on the most recent polarizing entry, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” The film marked Boyega’s third go-around playing ex-Stormtrooper Finn and opened last Christmas to some of the worst reviews in “Star Wars” movie history. Boyega recently snapped back at a fan on social media who slammed “Rise of Skywalker” as an embarrassment, writing, “Embarrassing? LOL you wish. Very fulfilling, some disappointments but yet not that big of a deal. Everyone has moved on.”

Boyega’s co-star in all three “Star Wars” movies was Daisy Ridley, who earlier this month said it was upsetting to live through the extreme outrage generated by “The Rise of Skywalker.” The actress said on the DragCast podcast, “It’s changed film by film honestly. Like, 98% it’s so amazing, this last film it was really tricky. January was not that nice. It was weird, I felt like all of this love that we’d sort of been shown the first time around, I was like, ‘Where’s the love gone?’”

That Boyega found “Rise of Skywalker” to be a “fulfilling” experience suggests he liked the project more than his previous “Star Wars” movie, the Rian Johnson-directed “The Last Jedi.” Boyega has long been outspoken on his criticisms of “The Last Jedi.” In an interview with Hypebeast just before the December 2019 release of “Rise of Skywalker,” Boyega said he disagreed with many of the choices Johnson made in “The Last Jedi” script.

Popular on IndieWire

“’The Force Awakens’ I think was the beginning of something quite solid, ‘The Last Jedi’ if I’m being honest I’d say that was feeling a bit iffy for me,” Boyega said. “I didn’t necessarily agree with a lot of the choices in that and that’s something that I spoke to Mark [Hamill] a lot about, and we had conversations about it. And it was hard for all of us, because we were separated.”

Boyega’s time in the “Star Wars” universe is done for the time being. The actor’s next project, the book adaptation “Naked Singularity,” is currently in post-production.

Embarrassing ? LOL you wish. Very fulfilling, some disappointments but yet not that big of a deal. Everyone has moved on….. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) April 19, 2020

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.