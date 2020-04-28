IndieWire Live: Julia Garner Will Take Your Questions in Instagram Live Video Interview

The star of "The Assistant" and "Ozark" will join IndieWire's Eric Kohn for a live conversation.

IndieWire’s Instagram Live interview series will continue this week with Julia Garner, the Primetime Emmy Award-winning star of “Ozark” and of Kitty Green’s “The Assistant,” in which she stars as the coordinator for a Harvey Weinstein type. Garner will discuss her career on screens big and small, quarantine, and more with IndieWire’s Executive Editor and Chief Film Critic Eric Kohn on IndieWire’s official Instagram page beginning at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 29. Previous IndieWire Instagram Lives have featured interviews with Barry Jenkins, Diego Luna, Ethan Hawke, Mark Duplass, and Rose McGowan.

Julia Garner broke out as the member of an abusive cult in Sean Durkin’s 2011 independent film “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” followed by celebrated turns in “Electrick Children,” “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” “Not Fade Away,” and “We Are What We Are.” She has appeared on television in the series “Waco,” “The Americans,” “Maniac,” and “Dirty John,” all before her most acclaimed performance to date as Ruth Longmore, the emotional center of Netflix’s money-laundering crime thriller “Ozark.” She will next star on television in “Inventing Anna” as Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who busted into New York’s social scene, and stole money.

Her biggest movie lead to date is in “The Assistant,” which has played the festival circuit dating back to Telluride in 2019, most recently wrapping at Sundance and Berlin before opening from Bleecker Street. Filmmaker Kitty Green uses “The Assistant” to give the #MeToo narrative back to women, as it’s told from Green’s character’s perspective and the abuser is never actually seen in the flesh. The film is now available to rent or buy on DVD/Blu-Ray and digital (Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and other major VOD platforms). It will be available to stream for Hulu subscribers in July.

From IndieWire’s review of “The Assistant”: “As Jane, Garner delivers a masterclass of small, uncertain gestures. A Northwestern grad who harbors dreams of producing movies, she’s already enmeshed in an endless work cycle as the movie begins: Hopping out of her Astoria home before the sun rises, polishing up the vacant office, speeding through emails, printing out price sheets, and so on; the rest of the company slowly comes to life around her. Green constructs the atmosphere with a masterful focus on fragments of business talk, the clacking of keyboards, and ringing phones that draw out the drab nature of Jane’s work: She’s at once at the center of the action and entirely removed from it.”

IndieWire previously spoke with Julia Garner, as well as Green, at the Sundance Film Festival. Watch that video here.

