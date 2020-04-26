Kevin Smith Has Finished ‘Mallrats 2’ Script, Shares First Details and Returning Characters

Smith finished up the script for "Twilight of the Mallrats" while in quarantine, as he announced on Instagram.

“Thanks in part to the #Quarantine, I finally finished a funny first draft of ‘TWILIGHT OF THE MALLRATS’!” Smith wrote on Instagram about the sequel to “Mallrats,” which continued the “Jay and Silent Bob” buddy movies that began with Smith’s debut “Clerks” the year before, with Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes starring as cult cinema’s favorite slacker duo.

“25 years after the original, Brodie Bruce will be back for an unnecessary sequel set against the Mallpocalypse! Rene, Willam, Gwen, Brandy, T.S., Trish, Mr. Svenning, LaFours and the rebooted @jayandsilentbob are the returning ‘Rats in an Askewniverse imagining about what happens when the sidewalk sales end, and ‘happily ever after’ is easier to say than live! The #jayandsilentbob stuff is some of my favorite conceptual comedy I’ve ever written but the whole script is silly, sentimental and sweet. And at 98 pages, the story moves like a brakeless bullet train!”

With these various original characters returning, that means fans can hope to see the original film’s stars Shannon Doherty, Jason Lee, Ethan Suplee, Joey Lauren Adams, Claire Forlani, Jeremy London, Renee Humphrey, and Sven-Ole Thorson consider a possible return.

Smith said that while it will likely be “months before we can actually shoot it,” he shared more details in his podcast “Silent Bob Speaks,” committing a full episode to talking about “Twilight of the Mallrats.” Smith said now that “this script is done, it’s on to a new draft of ‘Moose Jaws’ and then the first draft of the new version of ‘Clerks 3!'”

Smith recently made headlines for revealing that Harvey Weinstein for years refused him royalties for his 1994 debut “Clerks.” The black-and-white indie that centered on a group of foul-mouthed video store employees grossed $3.2 million in North America, and went on to become an endlessly imitated cult hit.

