‘Kubrick by Kubrick’ Trailer: Tribeca Film Festival Doc X-Rays the Director’s Mad Genius

"Kubrick by Kubrick" is compiled from decades of interviews Kubrick had with French film critic Michel Ciment.

Anyone who’s ever worked with Stanley Kubrick has a story to tell, from Shelley Duvall’s traumatic experience while filming “The Shining,” to Malcolm McDowell’s physical injuries during the making of “A Clockwork Orange,” to Leon Vitali, the actor who became Kubrick’s assistant as seen in the 2017 documentary “Filmworker.” Such lore around the cinematic legend will be newly explored in the latest documentary on Stanley Kubrick, “Kubrick by Kubrick.” Watch the first trailer below.

The film is directed by French filmmaker Gregory Monro, a Hollywood obsessive who’s made movies about James Stewart, Robert Mitchum, Jerry Lewis, Calamity Jane, Toulouse-Lautrec, and other luminaries who’ve touched cinema in one way or another. “Kubrick by Kubrick” was set to premiere at this year’s edition of the Tribeca Film Festival, but the annual New York fest was called off back in March, with programming elements soon beginning to migrate online.

“Kubrick by Kubrick” is based on conversations that Stanley Kubrick had with French film critic Michel Ciment, the editor of France’s other flagship film magazine, Positif. Ciment had a three-decade-long relationship with the filmmaker and conducted many interviews with him throughout his career. Kubrick famously avoided the press and gave few interviews throughout his career. Exploring Kubrick’s 50-year filmography, from “Fear and Desire” to, finally, “Eyes Wide Shut,” the documentary will also include new material from the Kubrick estate. The trailer also shows up-close looks at some of the props featured in Kubrick’s films, many of which were seen in the Stanley Kubrick exhibit still touring museums.

Here’s the Tribeca Film Festival description:

“Stanley Kubrick’s mark on the legacy of cinema can never be measured. He was a giant in his field, his great works resembling pristine pieces of art, studied by students and masters alike, all searching for answers their maker was notoriously reticent to give. While he’s among the most scrutinized filmmakers that ever lived, the chance to hear Kubrick’s own words was a rarity — until now.

“Unspooling exclusive new recordings of detailed interviews with the mythic director spanning 30 years that ruminate on his philosophies, documentarian Gregory Monro weaves a tapestry of archival footage with the rhythm and care of a consummate historian relishing in his discoveries. No stranger to investigating legends of the screen, Monro’s exuberant and lyrical cinematic essay is vital. Taking viewers on a journey beyond Jupiter, Kubrick by Kubrick celebrates the essence of what film means to those who make it — and those who watch.”

