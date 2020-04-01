‘LA Originals’ Trailer: Netflix’s Street Art Documentary Features Interviews with Kobe Bryant, Eminem

"LA Originals" will document the career of Los Angeles' Mister Cartoon and Estevan Oriol longtime work in the city's hip-hop scene.

Netflix’s next feature documentary will offer a deep dive into Los Angeles’ street art scene through a variety of well-known voices. “LA Originals” is scheduled to hit the streaming service later this month, and Netflix released the official trailer Wednesday morning, highlighting the featured talent of hip-hop A-listers and one iconic basketball star.

Per Netflix’s synopsis, “LA Originals” is a documentary that will explore the culture and landmarks of the chicano and street art movement that cemented Mister Cartoon and Estevan Oriol’s status as behind-the-scenes hip-hop legends. The 90-minute documentary will include interviews and other scenes with hip-hop legends and other high-profile entertainers, including Kobe Bryant, Eminem, Michelle Rodriguez, Danny Trejo, Snoop Dogg, Cypress Hill, Blink-182, Wilmer Valderrama, Terry Crews, George Lopez and more.

“LA Originals” is directed by Oriol and written by Brian Maya and Omar Quiroga. “Hip-hop was new,” Oriol said in the trailer about his career arc. “I’m on tour with the Beastie Boys, No Doubt, the Fujis, Limp Bizkit. And I’m the only one there with a camera.”

Oriol, a longtime photographer and music video director, has photographed celebrities ranging from Eminem and Kim Kardashian to Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, and has also prolifically documented Los Angeles’ urban and gang cultures. As for Mister Cartoon, the veteran tattoo and graffiti artist has worked with celebrities such as Bryant and Beyoncé, and his work has also been used by the Los Angeles Clippers, the “Grand Theft Auto” video game series, and other high-profile brands.

The duo met several decades ago, manage the SA Studios Global marketing agency, and frequently collaborate on various projects.

“The more we hung out, the more we just started building on ideas of things we could do to make money that weren’t illegal,” Mister Cartoon said in a scene from the documentary’s trailer.

“LA Originals” will mark another addition in Netflix’s growing unscripted slate. The streaming service recently turned plenty of heads with the docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” which centers on the life of Joe Exotic, an incarcerated criminal, prolific animal abuser, and 2016 presidential candidate.

Check out the trailer for “LA Originals” below. The film will hit Netflix Friday, April 10.

