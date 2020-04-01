×
Back to IndieWire

Larry David Urges Idiots to Stay Inside and Watch TV in Humorous PSA

Larry David knows why people are still going outside during the pandemic: "Well, maybe because you’re not that bright."

3 hours ago

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10 Larry David

Larry David in “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

John P. Johnson / HBO

Larry David has a message for the people out there who are still leaving their homes: Curb your enthusiasm about going outside.

The California governor’s office released a humorous PSA on Wednesday where the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” creator and star mocked individuals who are not practicing social distancing during the current global health crisis.

David cut right to the chase and encouraged individuals — including all the idiots out there — to not blow their opportunity to hole up indoors and watch television.

“The problem is, you’re passing up a fantastic opportunity — a once in a lifetime opportunity — to stay in the house, sit on the couch and watch TV,” David said in the PSA. “I don’t know how you’re passing that up. Well, maybe because you’re not that bright. But here it is Go home. Watch TV. That’s my advice to you.”

David is one of several actors who has recently released coronavirus PSAs. Several “Contagion” stars partnered with Columbia Public Health to share information about the pandemic and safety practices, as did the cast of HBO’s “Watchmen.” However, only David has had the bravery to (accurately) call individuals who are still ignoring social distancing guidelines what they are.

Related

Related

While the tone of David’s PSA boasted the gleefully rude humor that has made “Curb Your Enthusiasm” one of the most beloved comedies on air, David also noted that social distancing could genuinely save the lives of older individuals who are at greater risk of having complications from the virus.

Popular on IndieWire

“You’re socializing too close, it’s not good, you’re hurting old people like me,” David said in the video. “Well, not like me, I have nothing to do with you. I’ll never see you. But, you know — let’s say, other old people who might be your relatives.”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” wrapped up its 10th season in March. IndieWire’s Ben Travers and Kate Erbland lauded the season as a return to form and a “welcome reprieve from the world.”

“You know, if you’ve seen my show, nothing good ever happens going out of the house,” David said in the PSA. “You know that. There’s just trouble out there. It’s not a good place to be.”

Check out David’s PSA below:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: News and tagged , ,


Get The Latest IndieWire Alerts And Newsletters Delivered Directly To Your Inbox

Newswire

ad