Larry David Urges Idiots to Stay Inside and Watch TV in Humorous PSA

Larry David knows why people are still going outside during the pandemic: "Well, maybe because you’re not that bright."

Larry David has a message for the people out there who are still leaving their homes: Curb your enthusiasm about going outside.

The California governor’s office released a humorous PSA on Wednesday where the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” creator and star mocked individuals who are not practicing social distancing during the current global health crisis.

David cut right to the chase and encouraged individuals — including all the idiots out there — to not blow their opportunity to hole up indoors and watch television.

“The problem is, you’re passing up a fantastic opportunity — a once in a lifetime opportunity — to stay in the house, sit on the couch and watch TV,” David said in the PSA. “I don’t know how you’re passing that up. Well, maybe because you’re not that bright. But here it is Go home. Watch TV. That’s my advice to you.”

David is one of several actors who has recently released coronavirus PSAs. Several “Contagion” stars partnered with Columbia Public Health to share information about the pandemic and safety practices, as did the cast of HBO’s “Watchmen.” However, only David has had the bravery to (accurately) call individuals who are still ignoring social distancing guidelines what they are.

Related 'Collective' Exposes the Health Care Industry and Issues a Stern Warning About the Pandemic

A Shutdown Theater Turned Its Parking Lot Into a Drive-In and Sold Out Every Movie Related Disney+ Announces 'Falcon and Winter Solider,' 'WandaVision' Release Dates, Return of 'Mandalorian'

Emmy Predictions 2020: Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

While the tone of David’s PSA boasted the gleefully rude humor that has made “Curb Your Enthusiasm” one of the most beloved comedies on air, David also noted that social distancing could genuinely save the lives of older individuals who are at greater risk of having complications from the virus.

Popular on IndieWire

“You’re socializing too close, it’s not good, you’re hurting old people like me,” David said in the video. “Well, not like me, I have nothing to do with you. I’ll never see you. But, you know — let’s say, other old people who might be your relatives.”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” wrapped up its 10th season in March. IndieWire’s Ben Travers and Kate Erbland lauded the season as a return to form and a “welcome reprieve from the world.”

“You know, if you’ve seen my show, nothing good ever happens going out of the house,” David said in the PSA. “You know that. There’s just trouble out there. It’s not a good place to be.”

Check out David’s PSA below:

“You’re hurting old people like me. Well, not me… I’ll never see you.” Larry David wants everyone to stay home to protect older Californians from #COVID19!

He does not do these things.

Listen to Larry.#StayHomeSaveLiveshttps://t.co/snYe5v55Rw pic.twitter.com/C5cKOaAufE — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 31, 2020

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.