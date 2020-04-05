Larry David Says He Couldn’t Get Past the First Episode of ‘Tiger King’

"Those people were just so insane," David told The New York Times of the Netflix series that's taken quarantined America by storm.

What’s Larry David up to in quarantine, you ask? America’s favorite curmudgeon is doing the same things you’re doing: FaceTiming, catching up on his reading, and, naturally, binge-watching Netflix’s “Ozark” and “Tiger King” just like everybody else. The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star and creator spoke with The New York Times’ Maureen Dowd about his social-distancing and homebound habits in a profile published on Sunday (which amusingly features photos of the David waving from behind the glass windows of his Los Angeles home).

With “Tiger King,” David said he couldn’t make it past the first episode of the sordid documentary series about the wild underworld of big-cat breeders. “I found it so disturbing,” he said. “The lions and the tigers just really scared the hell out of me. They were going to attack somebody. They were going to kill somebody. I didn’t want to see them attack and those people were just so insane, I couldn’t watch it.”

“Tiger King” has taken the world by storm with just seven episodes, and even its subjects can’t get enough of the unexpected fame. On Saturday, Jeff Lowe, a zoo owner and one of the series’ many eccentric personalities, shared on Twitter that Netflix is working on a new episode that’s coming soon. Wildlife conservationist Carole Baskin, one of the series’ main characters, however slammed the series as “salacious and sensational,” which is of course true, but that’s also part of its appeal.

David, meanwhile, said he’s also watching “Unorthodox” on Netflix, and reading Woody Allen’s recently published memoir “Apropos of Nothing.”

“Yeah, it’s pretty great, it’s a fantastic book, so funny,” David said. “You feel like you’re in the room with him and yeah, it’s just a great book and it’s hard to walk away after reading that book thinking that this guy did anything wrong.”

David also revealed that he’s relieved not to have to go to and from New York on the weekends right now to do his celebrated Bernie Sanders’ impersonation on “Saturday Night Live.” “Imagine if he had become president, what would have happened to my life?” David said, while also adding that he thinks Sanders, who is a distant cousin, should drop out of the presidential race. “He’s too far behind,” David said. “He can’t get the nomination. And I think, you know, it’s no time to fool around here. Everybody’s got to support Biden.”

Read the full interview with Larry David over at The New York Times.

